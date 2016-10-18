Erie County offers drop boxes for unwanted meds

There are several places you can do so in Erie County safely and properly.

The following locations have drug take back boxes available 24 hours a day, seven days a week

• Erie County Sheriff’s Office

• Sandusky Police Department

• Vermilion Police Department

• Huron Police Department accepts medication take back at their box Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

• Perkins Township Police Department accepts medication Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at their take back box.

This is part of a collaborative effort between law enforcement agencies and the Drug-Free Communities Coalition to provide a safer environment for Erie County residents by keeping these medications off of the streets, neighborhoods, and out of the ecosystem.

The ultimate goal is to reduce youth substance use in Erie County. According to the 2015 Erie County Community Health Assessment, 10 percent of Erie County adults reported using medication that was not prescribed to them or taking more than prescribed to feel good or get high within a six-month period.

Thirteen percent of those adults were under the age of 30. The frequency of the medication misuse by Erie County adults every day was 29 percent.

The Partners for Prevention of Erie County, and the Drug-Free Communities Coalition encourage parents to talk to their children about the dangers of prescription medication misuse. Thank you for helping make Erie County safer!