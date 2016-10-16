Local Triathlete competes for Team USA in Mexico

Sheri Zimmerer Branum, of Milan, recently competed for Team USA in the ITU (International Triathlon Union) Age Group World Championships in Cozumel, Mexico.

Branum, an occupational therapist at Firelands Regional Medical Center and the Edison High School girls varsity soccer coach, finished third in the Olympic distance and fifth in the sprint distance in her age group (45-49) at the competition in September.

“I thought I was in a bit over my head, like going to be with athletes I couldn’t even compete with, but just to be there was amazing,” Branum said. “It was beautiful, and it was so hot. And the hotter it is, the faster I am.

“It’s a little odd, but I’ve done a lot of heat training, so when I train in the basement on my bike, or if I’m running on a treadmill, I make it 90-95 degrees and then I do my weight training in that temperature, so then when it’s hot in the summer and everyone else is suffering, then I can run through it,” she added. “So Mexico was good for me because it was hot.”

The ITU schedule of events, which included Aquathlon and triathlon events, ran from Sept. 10-18 in Cozumel, with Branum’s events taking place on Sept. 15 (sprint) and Sept. 18 (Olympic).

“It was an amazing experience and when you finished it was interesting, what they had for you when you finished,” Branum said. “They put your finisher medal on you, they give you a rose, which was kind of cool, and a seashell necklace.”

She added that they had stacks of pizza for the finishers, which she declined, not feeling up to a slice.

“And at end of that, was coconuts and there were a bunch of people cutting them and sticking a straw in it and that was your coconut water,” she said. “So that was an experience.”

Along with the fresh coconut water at the finish, Branum said trading gear after races was also prevalent.

“And then everyone wants to trade stuff — it’s a big thing there, so I wish I would have brought more of my stuff, like soccer stuff or USA stuff, because I didn’t realize how much this trading stuff was a big deal,” she said. “But right after I finished I had this Under Armour headband that I wear when I run — easy to get on, easy to get off, keeps the sweat out of my eyes — and there’s this 20-year-old kid handing out medals — doesn’t speak English, points to it, he wants it. That was Thursday and then I had a race on Sunday, so I was going to give it to him, but I told him if I saw him Sunday I’d give it to him Sunday. So right when he saw me — he was at the finish line Sunday — he wanted it really bad. So I gave it to him and I was like, ‘What are you going to give me?,’ and he gave me one of his necklaces, so that was fun.”

Branum qualified for the races in Cozumel after competing in a qualifier in Milwaukee, Wis., but the sprint race in Cozumel featured a different twist to the biking portion than Branum is familiar with, as it was a draft legal race.

“Thursday’s race was draft legal, which I didn’t race in a draft legal race to qualify for it — they just decided to make it draft legal,” she said. “They took people from a draft legal qualifier from Clermont, Florida and took us from Milwaukee and they combined them.”

This change meant that Branum had to rent a specialized bike in Mexico to compete in the race, which features an aggressive style of biking, with packs that draft behind each other, bike after bike, in tight groups to share the workload.

Despite her unfamiliarity with the draft legal style of racing, Branum enjoyed the challenge.

“I loved it, but I need to train at it,” she said. “The theory is that you can go (faster) with the pack and that everybody’s working together, but we weren’t working together very well, so I ended up pulling the pack a little bit more than I should have — there are six of us, so I pull for 20 seconds and I scoot over and I go to the very back. But the more I think about it, for what my bike speed was, if I would have just went 12.4 miles all out, like I normally do, I would have placed higher.”

Branum’s time in the sprint was 1:11.42, while the winner, Great Britain’s Jacqui Phillips, finished in 1:09.29.

In the Olympic, or standard distance race, the swimming portion — while it was in such beautiful clear water with fish and sea creatures all around that Branum said it was almost more like a snorkeling vacation than swimming in a race — had extremely strong currents that made the course’s buoys drift out and elongate the race, making it a difficult start the the competition.

Branum finished third (2:22.09) in the Olympic distance race, behind South Africa’s Kim Dovey (2:16.24) and USA’s Steph Popelar (2:19.13), but turned in the top running split (41:34) to pass people in the final portion of the race.

Branum has already qualified for the 2017 ITU Age Group World Championships, which will be held in Rotterdam, Netherlands, after competing in a qualifier in Omaha in August. But the wife, mother, occupational therapist and soccer coach isn’t certain if she’ll be able to carve out the time to compete in the event.

“I don’t know about Rotterdam,” Branum said. “It’s expensive and it’s in the middle of soccer season. So Omaha will be in August (to qualify for the 2018 championships in Australia) and Rotterdam is in September.

“It’s a little bit hard not to go, because it was such an amazing experience just to be there in Cozumel,” she added. “But missing all that work and if you’re going to be on a plane that long, you have to go longer than five days, you need to make a vacation of it.”

She added that her eldest, son Justin, will be heading off to college, while daughter Coley will be a junior at Edison High School.

“It’s kind of like a lot, to just up and leave,” she said. “But I might go. I’m thinking about it.”