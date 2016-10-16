Mailbag roundup

— Terry in Perkins Township

A: Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Haley Donofrio provided this response:

There is a left-turn phase for northbound and southbound left-turn movements at this intersection that has been functioning for several weeks. Our project engineer looked into the Mailbag question and the recent issue the motorist experienced has been resolved. Thank you for bringing it to our attention.

Q: What gives with the lights at the new sports complex on Cleveland Road being on 24/7? Are there any plans to turn some or all of them off after midnight? I live in Fairview Lanes and can't imagine what it will be like this winter when there are no leaves on the trees to block these lights.

— Casey in Perkins Township

A: Brian Storm, the CEO and president of The Sports Force, provided this response:

The lights were on as part of the start-up procedure. We needed to allow them 100 hours of burn time before we adjust them and set them up.

When completed, we should have very little light that spills off the site. It is not our intention to use the lights late into the evenings. Most of our programming and tournaments should be completed earlier in the evenings. Lights will be used more in the spring and the fall based on day length.

Q: What's going on with the old Water Street restaurant? A little more than a year ago, I recall the city letting another brewery borrow money and was supposed to be reopened last summer.

— Tony in Sandusky and Jim on Clinton Street

A: Here’s an excerpt from a Register story published in June:

The Leaking Boot, a new business moving into a building formerly housing Water Street Bar & Grille in downtown Sandusky, won’t open by a June 30 deadline.

Officials, providing a public subsidy to owner Rick Semersky, again granted him an extension after consulting among themselves. In short, not enough construction work occurred to open the restaurant two-plus weeks from now.

Another postponement — already pushed back once from Dec. 31, 2015, to June 30, 2016 — further suspends the restaurant’s unveiling until Dec. 31, 2016.

In mid-2015, city commissioners gave Semersky a two-year, $100,000 loan at 3.5 percent interest. He must pay back the loan in full. Including interest, the payments total $107,000, which must be paid in full by mid-2017.

In regards to the partnership with Ferndock Brewing, it’s not known where that situation and partnership stands today. Original plans called for the brewery opening beside The Leaking Boot.

Q: The city and the Ohio Department of Transportation complain about the cost of operating lights. Why don't both look at roundabouts? They are easy to maneuver and cheap to maintain.

— Tony in Sandusky

A: A roundabout forces drivers to travel in a counterclockwise direction around a central island.

Sandusky engineer Aaron Klein provided this response:

We have and will certainly continue to consider roundabouts at appropriate locations where there is more real estate available. Of course the key is to pick appropriate locations to make sure we do it right for the first one and to have the appropriate education and signage component when planning it.

Q:The Ohio Department of Transportation work being done on the U.S. 250 corridor is a nice improvement. Now that they are almost complete, it seems the workers may not be fixing the curb entering the drive that runs between the Meijer gas station and Steak 'n Shake. The existing concrete curb you have to drive over from U.S. 250 is approximately 2 inches higher than the new roadway, which is a fairly large bump to drive over. Will this be fixed as it has been at most other entrances off of 250?

— Bob in Sandusky

A: Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Haley Donofrio provided this response:

The mainline surface course of asphalt has been placed and is flush/even with the gutter plate for this drive. The existing gutter remains in place, and there is a small amount of driveway resurfacing that will take place this week. The resurfacing limits are from the back of the curb to approximately 20 feet up the driveway, full width.

Have a question for the Mailbag? Ask your questions one of two ways by sending:

• An email to mailbag@sanduskyregister.com

• A letter, ATTN: Mailbag, to 314 W. Market St., Sandusky, OH 44870

Please include your first name and the community where you reside (for instance, John from Perkins Township).