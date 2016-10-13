Woman sentenced in shaken baby case

Chantal Thoss, 36, wept during most of the 40-minute hearing, said Sandusky County Common Pleas court administrator Brock Kimmett.

Family for both Thoss and the victim, Elijah Arriaga, packed the courtroom.

Sandusky County Common Pleas Judge John Dewey imposed the maximum sentence, he said.

Ashlie Arriaga spoke at the hearing of how her son, Elijah, is in extensive therapy, Kimmett said.

Elijah, who is now 2, still does not talk, still does not walk and still has seizures, he said.

Thoss was found guilty by a 12-member jury on Sept. 21 of felonious assault and child endangering.

The incident happened Dec. 10, 2014, while Thoss was babysitting the child as his mother worked.

Elijah was found unresponsive at the Thoss' home. The baby was rushed to The Bellevue Hospital and from there by medical helicopter to a Toledo hospital where it was determined the boy suffered from Shaken Baby Syndrome. Elijah was in the intensive care unit the following week, being treated for seizures, severe trauma to the brain and bleeding behind the eyes.

Thoss had been a foster parent for years, caring for 20 children, without any known previous incidents, Kimmett said.