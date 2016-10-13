Flavors of Argentina come to Perkins Township

"The Gaucho & the Gringa" food stand is stationed in the parking lot of Accurate Business Machines on Columbus Avenue, south of Perkins Avenue. It offers Argentinian and American food.

The menu includes burgers, hot dogs and bratwurst, served Argentinian style and American style. Argentinians eat many of the foods Americans eat, but they do it in their own way, explained the "gaucho," Argentina native Jorge Avilo, 30.

His wife, Shannon Bradford, 30, a 2004 Perkins High School graduate, is the "gringa." The couple, who met in a karaoke bar in Chile, live in Sandusky.

The two came up with the idea of a food truck during the summer. Moving quickly, they were able to get it open by Sept. 9.

They'll stay open through October, shut down for the winter until April, and then reopen with an expanded menu that will include Argentine favorites such as empanadas, milenesas and limitos.

"We try to source everything as locally as possible," Bradford said. "All the eggs we use, I know the chickens that laid them."

"Everything is homemade. We don't buy frozen French fries," she said, as her husband worked from a box of potatoes.

Argentine food has a strong emphasis on meat and the flavors of garlic, she said.

"One of the main features of Argentinian food is not overcooking the meat," she said.

The menu does have a vegetarian option, however, a black bean burger.

A "gaucho" is an Argentinian cowboy, and Avilo, who serves as the cook, in fact was raised on a farm in central Argentina.

"I learned cooking with my family and friends," he said.

The couple, who both have other jobs, said they had expected to have to wait until spring before opening but were able to open quickly.

The response has been good, they said.

"We've gotten a fair amount of regulars so far," she said.

Want to Eat?

WHAT: The Gaucho & the Gringa Food Truck.

WHERE: The Accurate Business Machines parking lot, 2525 Columbus Ave.

HOURS: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, through October. Also appearing at events. Will reopen in April.

INTERNET: On Facebook:facebook.com/thegauchothegringa; Twitter, @GauchoGringa; Instagram, @TheGauchoTheGringa; on the web, https://thegauchoandthegringa.wordpress.com/.