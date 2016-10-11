Ghost hunt at Mad River & NKP Railroad Museum

That question has been asked for five years by The Ohio Researchers of Banded Spirits who conduct paranormal investigations.

The researchers will be part of a fundraising event for the museum at 7 p.m. Oct. 22.

Those who take part in the search will learn about methods and equipment used in the night’s investigation. Attendees will be divided into teams to search the grounds, buildings and railcars of the museum for ghosts.

This year’s proceeds will go toward restoration of the Silver Dome, the first glass-topped dome car.

Tickets are $25 per person and reservations are required. To reserve space or for information, call 567-228-9866.