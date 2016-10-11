Erie County Health Department calendar

Board of Health meeting: 6 p.m., Erie County Health Department.
Look for us at these events
Sat., Oct 22 – Sandusky City Schools Parent Summit from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Sandusky High School.
CLINICS
Public Health Outreach Clinic Services that are provided include child, adolescent and adult vaccines; blood pressure screening; lead testing, individual health assessments, which include lipid profile, blood glucose, hemoglobin A1C and health risk assessment. (Please note: fasting 9-12 hours before testing is required for individual health assessments.) Bring photo ID; sliding fee scale. Medicaid, Medicare, other insurances and cash are accepted. To make an appointment, call 419-626-5623, ext 174.
FRIDAY, Oct. 14
Kelleys Island Library, 528 Division St., Kelleys Island, 9-noon
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 19
Florence Twp. Hall, 11011 Chapel St., Birmingham, 9-11 a.m.
THURSDAY, Oct. 20
Berlin Twp. Hall, 12101 State Route 61, Berlin Heights, 9-11 a.m.
TUESDAY, Oct. 25
• Oxford Twp. Hall, 11104 Ransom Road, Monroeville, 9-11 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26
• Groton Twp. Hall, 9414 Portland Road, Castalia, 9-11 a.m.
FRIDAY, Oct. 28
• Bay View Village Hall, 304 Bayview Drive, Bayview, 9-11 a.m.
TUESDAY, Nov. 1
• Huron Twp. Hall, 1820 Bogart Road, Huron, 9-11 a.m.
WEDNESDAY, Nov. 2
• Milan Village Adm., 11 S. Main St., Milan, 9-11 a.m.
THURSDAY, Nov. 3
• Perkins Twp. Hall, 2610 Columbus Ave., Sandusky, 9-11 a.m.