According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, a vehicle driven by Amanda Dove, Lakeside/Marblehead, was eastbound on Ohio 163 when a vehicle driven by Sandra Caiola, Parma, exited a private drive to head west into the path of Dove.

Dove was taken to Magruder Hospital and Caiola was transported by medical helicoptert. Caiola was also charged.

Assisting on scene were Danbury Township Fire, Police and EMS and Ottawa County Sheriff.