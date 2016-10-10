Seeking interim sheriff

“Each candidate will get a chance to speak and we will vote out loud,” said chairman Justin Smith.

Discussions between committee members, however, will take place in executive session.

The location for that meeting has yet to be determined.

Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer was charged on Aug. 23 in an indictment on 43 charges, 38 of them felony charges on drug and theft in office issues. Overmyer did not file an appeal by deadline to seek to overturn a three-judge panel's decision to suspend him.

“The process to fight the suspension is unfair. We would rather let the voters decide in November whether to re-elect him,” said Fremont attorney Andy Mayle, who is representing Overmyer.

“The statute says I cannot subpoena witnesses, I cannot cross examine any witness, I can be there in the room but I cannot even counsel him.”

The date to name the interim sheriff was selected after discussions of how close to the election they wanted to name the interim to avoid giving candidates for the office an advantage in the election if they would be selected.

The Central Committee has yet to decide the crucial detail of whether they will choose from candidates who are registered Republicans or will they open the consideration for interim sheriff to any qualified candidate

In the past, the central committed has replaced a Republican-held office with another Republican.

“Do we continue with that or do we open it up,” one committee member asked.

“That we have to check on the statutes,” Smith said.

They hope to make that decision as soon as possible. Until then they encourage any qualified law enforcement officer to apply by the deadline of Oct. 19

Both candidates for the sheriffs office on the November election were at the meeting to introduce themselves. A decision to consider only Republicans would eliminate Perkins Police Lt. Chris Hilton, a registered independent. “I plan to apply. I hope they let me,” Hilton said.

Hilton is running against retired Sandusky Sheriff detective James Consolo, a registered Republican since the age of 18.

Diane Blue, who worked with Consolo spoke out in support of him. “I feel he is fully qualified to be interim sheriff,” Blue said. “He will gain the respect of Sandusky County.”

Also at the meeting was Clyde Police Chief Bruce Gower. “It all depends on their decision,” Gower said when asked if he would consider stepping in as interim sheriff.

Gower, a Republican, supports Hilton. If the party, however, decides to consider only Republican candidates, he may submit his own resume to be interim sheriff, he said.

To apply for consideration as interim sheriff of Sandusky County:

Send letter of interest, resume and letters of references to

P.O. Box 412

Fremont, OH 43420

Deadline Oct. 19