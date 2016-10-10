How did we ever live without modern technology?

It will surprise no one that I am not a techie. I don’t know how my computer works and I am OK with that. I don’t even care how my car works, just so it does. I have enough things cluttering my brain without adding modern technology.

I am not against the progress made in the fields of communication, transportation, etc. In fact, I think inventors, programmers and designers are among the real heroes of the day. They may not run into burning buildings to save lives, but they are running systems that are allowing people live longer and better.

Through the persistent curiosities of tech-savvy individuals, coupled with ever-changing parameters of knowledge, the world has become a place where no one is untouched by these advances.

Just look around your home. Modern plumbing and heating are basic, as is lighting. If you think you are not beholden to electric power sources, consider the kitchen with its self-cleaning oven, self-defrosting refrigerator-freezer, and automatic dishwasher. Those are just the big things. We are also connected to the electrical grid with our slow cookers, microwaves, food processors and ice makers.

At some point, someone thought kitchen work could be easier and cheaper. He or she zeroed in on one item — say the pop-up toaster. He considered the task, drew up a plan, made a prototype and either built some for family and friends or sold the idea, along with a patent, to a manufacturer with the facilities to mass produce that item. Next comes promoting the product via advertising, convincing retailers to take a chance on stocking it and persuading consumers to give up some part of their wages for it.

All this for a piece of toast.

Breakfast alone is a bonanza of technological advances. With the help of the aforementioned toaster, a coffeemaker, a juicer, an automatic egg poacher and the baconator, you can have a delightful start to your day.

If you have electricity.

You can watch the morning news while your automatic dryer is tumbling the clothes you forgot to take out last night. I believe that action is the modern alternative to ironing.

You can check the weather forecast on your phone. No, wait. I don’t even want to get into the wonders of the modern telephone. I don’t even understand the workings of the old wall dial phone. My theory is that the telephone, along with the TV, is magic. I will accept no other explanation.

Back to the original question — life as we know it depends on electricity. It’s the force that moves nearly every aspect of modern life. In a matter of days or weeks, America would fold without it. Our vulnerability comes from our unwillingness to stay in touch with the way of life before the 21st-century technology.

How’s that for a cheery thought to start your day?

Be kind to each other.