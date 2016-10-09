Mailbag roundup

— James on Clinton Street

A: Sandusky chief development officer Matt Lasko provided this response:

The work has not completely stopped at American Crayon, however, there are certainly days in which there appears to be no demolition or debris removal from the site.

Unlike most traditional demolitions, this project also includes salvage work. The salvage work is tedious and serves as one of the main reasons the building demolition is taking so long and why there exists separated debris piles on site.

Without question, the city is disappointed with the speed at which the salvage and demolition are occurring, however, the owner has shown steady progress since the demolition commenced in early summer and has the majority of the westernmost warehouse demolished.

The city continues to monitor to ensure work does not completely stop. As for safety considerations, the owner has secured the site with existing and newly installed construction fencing and has worked with the city over the last two months to coordinate sidewalk closures when necessary along Hayes Avenue to redirect pedestrian traffic.

As stated previously, the city remains cautiously optimistic about the owner’s willingness to complete the entire demolition but remains steadfastly committed to finishing the demolition if progress stops.

Q: The configuration leading into and out of Commerce Plaza off U.S. 250 causes mass confusion. With the lights being timed for heavy traffic on Milan Road, and two stop signs in an intersection close to the light, this causes chaos at times. Will someone do something about this?

— Dick in Perkins Township

A: Kula Hoty Lynch, Hoty Enterprises corporate counsel, provided this response:

About 10 years ago, when we constructed Commerce Plaza, we were having issues with cars stacking along the drive that runs to the Quarry office, which prevented cars coming in off of U.S. 250 from turning left onto the access road and caused backups and rear-end accidents.

Accordingly, we placed a stop sign at the corner of our plaza and the access drive to keep cars from blocking the drive. The stop sign on the actual access road prevents cars from just turning without a stop. As with any stop sign, first to the sign should have priority.

And, by the way, we were so frustrated with the state of that access road, we did purchase it from the quarry owners a few years back so that we could maintain the road. Once we were informed of ODOT’s plans for U.S. 250, we put our plans on hold, knowing that any improvements efforts by us could be negated by ODOT’s crews. Now that ODOT is near completion of their project, we will be completely resurfacing that access road.

