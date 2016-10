Seated (Left to right) Senior Queen Candidates: Kylie Hurst, Abbey Weldon, Madison White and Alyssa Krupp.

Standing Left to Right: Hannah Paeth, Freshman attendant; Senior King Candidates Russell DeMarco, Corbin Winningham, Sophomore attendants Max Brenner, Ally Helton, Junior Attendants Ana Stahl and Zach Murphy; Senior King Candidates Brendan Zeitzheim and Joey Brenner; and Freshman attendant Tyler Webb.

The Port Clinton Redskins will play the Huron Tigers at 7 p.m. Friday at True Lay Stadium.