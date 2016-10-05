Pub and Art Crawl returns to Marblehead

Brought to the public by the Marblehead Merchants Group, the Pub and Art Crawl returns Friday from 4-8 p.m. and has expanded to showcase 13 businesses, all of which will be offering discounted specials, complimentary treats, appetizers, beverages and many chances to win prizes during the event.

“The Merchants Group formed about 10 years ago and we try to plan four major events a year,” said treasurer Mary Dziak. “It’s us trying to encourage people to shop local.”

For this year’s event, attendees can get a card at any participating businesses and after receiving seven punches, they may present their card for the chance to win a special prize. The first 100 people to do so will get a special commemorative T-shirt.

Participating businesses include Jamestown Tavern, Dziak Gallery, Desdemona’s Art Gallery, Victory Café and Coffee Co., Artfully Done, Twisted Sisters, Wee Willy’s Sports Pub, Candy Junction, Martha and Molly’s, Ex Libris, Rocky Point Winery, the Marblehead Galley, and Marblehead Mercantile.

“Marblehead businesses are strong, viable places to shop,” Dziak said.

Coinciding with the Pub and Art Crawl is the final Farmers’ Market of the year. The following day, the Lighthouse Festival begins.