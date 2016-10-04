Young drivers participate in safety belt challenge

At these challenges, student drivers and front seat passengers were observed entering each school’s parking lot on school-approved dates and times by PPEC staff, law enforcement and student helpers.

The objective was to obtain a usage percentage by recording those who were and those who were not wearing their seat belts. These percentages were then used for identifying opportunities for education at these schools.

Collectively, these schools scored a 92 percent seat belt usage rate. Although this is a very good rate, it is still below Erie County’s current baseline rate of 95.7 percent.

This rate and other county rates can be found at the Ohio Department of Public Safety’s (ODPS) website. ODPS contracts with Miami University to conduct seat belt studies throughout the year to measure usage rates for each county through a number of variables.

These studies assist ODPS in providing future countermeasures and education regarding seat belt use in the state. The 95.7 percent Erie County scored was one of the highest seat belt usage rates in Ohio in 2015 and was slightly behind Medina County (96.4 percent) for the lead.

This proves that the majority of Erie County residents believe in the importance of wearing a seat belt in the prevention of serious injury and death. Motor vehicle crashes continue to be the No. 1 cause of death for children and young adults, and are the No. 2 leading cause of injury death for toddlers and adults aged 25 and older (Centers for Disease Control).

Every day about 100 people die from motor vehicle crashes. According to the National Safety Council and Centers for Disease Control, more than 1,000 people sustain life-altering injuries every day from motor vehicle crashes.

Seat belt use reduces the risk of serious injury and death by half. The Partners for Prevention of Erie County, along with law enforcement encourage you to be safe at all times while on the road. Please buckle up, it could save your life.