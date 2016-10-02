Mailbag roundup

— Ginny from Perkins Township and Shelli in Perkins Township

A: Erie County project engineer Matt Rogers provided this response:

At this point, our roadway surface treatment programs — microsurfacing, chip seal and asphalt resurfacing — have just about wrapped up. We have contacted the pavement marking contractor for our countywide program to let them know that our roads are ready for paint striping. Unfortunately, the rain this (past) week has interfered with the project schedule, and we are working to get an updated schedule from the contractor.

We expect that this work will likely start within the next couple of weeks, weather depending. When the contractor does start, we will direct that Campbell Street be one of the first roads that gets marked.

Q: What could possibly be keeping U.S. 6 closed between Ohio 60 and Ohio 61 for more than two months? The original sign that went up earlier this summer said work would end sometime in October. Now Ohio 2 is being paved. Plus other detours on Ohio 113 make travel between Huron, Vermilion and Norwalk so frustrating. Not to mention business disruption.

— Roger living in Vermilion and working in Huron

A: We recently reported on this very issue.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Haley Donofrio provided this response:

The road originally closed Aug.1, and it was expected to be closed for 75 days, which would have placed the opening date at Oct. 14.

As the contractor started work, (workers) encountered existing conditions differing from what was shown in the contract plans. In particular, an existing water line was not at the elevation shown in the plans. The elevation of the water line placed it in conflict with the proposed culvert. Therefore a solution had to be determined before work could proceed with relocating the water line.

There was also an existing utility pole and power lines in conflict with the proposed excavation required to install the new culvert and wing walls. Again a solution had to be determined with the utility owner and relocation work completed.

All of the above issues have placed the project approximately two months behind schedule.

(Ohio) 113 reopened to traffic Wednesday. The microsurfacing on Ohio 2 was scheduled to wrap up (last) week but the rain has pushed that work back. Hopefully it will be completed (this) week.

Q: I'm sure you're sick of getting these emails about the stoplights along U.S. 250, but we seem to have a ton of patients recently complaining about it. The biggest complaint stems from the fact that the old "triggers" all seem to be gone. The lights along U.S. 250 used to stay green indefinitely and only turned red to allow cross traffic if a car approached that crossing intersection. Now people at 5:30 a.m. have to stop for a red light and wait for the progression of greens around the intersection when there are no other cars in sight. Then when the U.S. 250 light does finally turn green, the very next intersection turns red again without any cross traffic. One patient today said it took him 10 minutes to get from Perkins Avenue to Bogart Road at 5 a.m. with no other cars around. Does ODOT plan on returning to the old way of triggering lights based on need and demand, or are they going to keep the entire corridor "timed" regardless of whether or not cars are waiting?

— Andrew in Perkins Township

A: Ohio Department of Transportation spokeswoman Haley Donofrio provided this response:

Our ODOT District 3 traffic engineers are reviewing the current timing that is in place during construction. The final corridor signal timing will be implemented after construction along the U.S. 250 corridor is complete.

Once the construction activities are complete, and traffic returns to somewhat “normal” patterns, the signal equipment manufacturer will collect data for one week, run analyses, then implement the timing, evaluate for a week or so and then do final tweaks. The soonest this would take place is late November.

Note: Most major construction work won’t finish until Nov. 7, two months behind schedule.

Q: The wheelchair accessible swing at Shoreline Park in Sandusky seems like a wonderful concept, and I was very happy to see it's inclusion in the new design. I was wondering if it was ever actually tested? I was out there recently with an individual in a wheelchair, and the swing was next to impossible to actually use. First off, the concrete path ends short of the swing, and wheelchairs do not easily traverse wood chips. Second, even if you do get over them, there is no way to "lock" the swing while loading the chair so you can actually get it up there. It took three people, and I still had to half-lift the individual, to get that person up there. Fortunately, this person and chair are both very light, but a larger child or one with an electric chair would never be able to use the swing. It seems more dangerous than practical. Can anything be done to fix this?

— Beca in Sandusky

A: Sandusky public services director Brad Link provided this response:

This is the first I am hearing of any loading issues with the park swing. I will look into the issue, possibly contact the local ADA Board and report back.

Q: In 2012 — yes, 2012 — the city of Sandusky started to cut down two dangerous trees near my house. No one has yet to come back and finish the job to this date. These trees have been coming down piece by piece on their own, breaking out car windows and tearing off power feeds cable and phone. It’s also caused constant debris in the street and on the sidewalk. Who does a person need to contact to get this problem fixed.

— Gary on Pearl Street

A: City officials urge anyone with a tree issue to contact Sandusky’s public services department at 419-627-5884.

