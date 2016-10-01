Bras for a Cause

The race started at Magruder Hospital lead by the Port Clinton Police Department down Fulton Street to Eleventh working their way through the streets of Port Clinton back to the hospital. Among the runners was Lori Jesberger, Sandusky, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2013 and is now a cancer survivor.

More than 95 people were registered for the event. The race is in memory of Mimi Campbell who was Director of Nursing and a long-time Magrudedr Hospital employee who lost her battle with cancer in 2010.

Campbell’s family organize the annual event and run/walk to support the cause. All proceeds from the event went on to benefit the Magruder Hospital Foundation.