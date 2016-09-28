What's Up This Weekend

East Harbor Halloween Campout — The weather is cooling down, which means camping opportunities are becoming less frequent. Don’t let this one pass you by! East Harbor State Park invites you to attend their annual event that’s so popular, they have to host it two weekends in a row. The Halloween Campout begins Saturday afternoon as will have fun for all. The event will feature a variety of family fun activities such as a bonfire, a dance, scarecrow building, a spooky house, kids crafts and games, hayrides and campsite decorating. If you can’t make it out this weekend, be sure to come out next. For a full list of camping rates, visit eastharborstatepark.org/camp_fees.htm

The Odd Couple — If theater is your thing, Genoa Civic Theatre has got you covered. Friday night, the curtains go up for “The Odd Couple” at 8 p.m. The story follows two polar opposite men, Oscar and Felix, who decide to be roommates after they separate from their wives. The show also runs on Saturday at 8 p.m. and then again on Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $12 for adults and $10 for students and seniors.

Family Scarecrow Making Weekend — It’s no secret that Burnham Orchards is one of the area’s best autumn attractions. Why? In addition to their pick-your-own pumpkin patch and apple trees, they feature tons of family fun attractions each weekend. This weekend is Family Scarecrow Making Weekend. As the name implies, families can make their own scarecrows, try to make their way through a corn maze, or go on a hayride. This weekend, there will also be live music performed by The Half Naked Monkeys on Saturday and Lance Horwedel on Sunday. All weekend long you can also launch pumpkins to benefit Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and Toys for Tots. Burnham Orchard is located in Berlin Heights and their hours are 11 a.m to 5 p.m.

Woollybear Festival — All the communities in the Firelands area have had their annual festival celebration and now it’s Vermilion’s turn. The Woollybear Festival begins at 9 a.m. Sunday with the Woollybear 500 Caterpillar race. Following that, there will be the King and Queens contest, the Woollybear pet look-alike contest and the famous Wonderful, Wacky Woollybear Parade. Along with the staple features, there will be food, crafts, vendors, and live entertainment. The Woollybear Festival takes place at Victory Park in Vermilion.