What's Up This Weekend

Elliott Yamin, Blake Lewis and My Silent Bravery live — The quaint venue of Port Clinton is hosting two former American Idols this Friday night. Elliott Yamin placed third on the 5th season of “Idol” and shortly thereafter, his hit single “Wait for You” dominated airwaves. Beatboxer Blake Lewis was the runner up the following season and these days can be found performing more indie pop tunes. Yamin and Lewis will take the stage at the Listening Room Friday beginning at 8 p.m. with opening solo act “My Silent Bravery” from Boston. Tickets to the show are $15, plus a two drink minimum. You can visit the Listening Room’s website or call them at 419-734-7050 to purchase yours.

Ancient Elephant Fundraiser Show — Ancient Elephant returns to Huron Saturday night for a good cause. The area reggae-rock band will be performing from 9 p.m. to midnight at Main Street Tavern. All the while, representatives from Crystal Tower Women’s and Children’s Center will be on site with raffles and merchandise to raise money for their non-profit organization. Information for those who may need their services will also be available. There is no cover charge so go out and have a good time supporting a good cause.

Cars for Critters Car Show — The Friends of Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge sponsored a car show that also features live animals. There will also be tram tours of the refuge, music and food available. Add in the fact that it’s free and you’ve got yourself the perfect, family-friendly way to end the weekend. The Cars for Critters Car show runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday at the Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge.