Things to do in Ottawa County

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton

COST: Free

MORE: 419-732-3212 or idarupp.org

Local Songwriter’s Night

WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton

MORE: 419-732-2030 or slatersmadisonstreetpub.com

Painting with Donna: Waterlily Wine Glasses

WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Thursday

WHERE: Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River S Road, Elmore

COST: $40/person; material and glass of wine included in cost

MORE: Registration required 419-862-3182 or schedel-gardens.org

Elliott Yamin & Blake Lewis with special guest, My Silent Bravery

WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday

WHERE: Listening Room at Our Guest Inn, 220 E. Perry St., Port Clinton

COST: $15/person plus 2 drink minimum

MORE: 419-734-7050 or thelisteningroompc.com

Port Clinton Main Street Festival

WHEN: 5-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Waterworks Park, E. Perry St., Port Clinton

COST: Free

MORE: 419-734-5503 or historicportclinton.com

Cops & Robbers Road Chase 5K Walk/Run

WHEN: 8 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. race Saturday

WHERE: Jefferson Street Pavillion, North Jefferson St., Port Clinton

COST: $20/pre-registration; $25/day of race

MORE: 419-308-4690

Day at the Range and Outdoor Adventure Fair

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Camp Perry, 1000 Lawrence Road (off Ohio 2), Port Clinton

COST: Free

MORE: 419-734-0330 or abilitycenter.org/oh-day-range

Feathers and Foliage Bird Festival

WHEN: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Jones Preserve-Long Point, Monaghan Road, Kelleys Island

COST: Event free; boat/ferry fees apply

MORE: 419-746-2258 or kelleysislandnature.com

Half-way to St. Patty’s Day at the Bay

WHEN: 1:45 p.m. parade Saturday

WHERE: Put in Bay various locations

COST: Event is free; boat/ferry fees apply

MORE: 419-285-2832 or visitputinbay.com

Lakeside Family Music Festival

WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: Steele Memorial Band/Gazebo, Central Park, Lakeside

COST: Free

MORE: 419-798-4461 or lakesideohio.com

Outdoor-Style Clambake

WHEN: 4-10 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: 1812 Food & Spirits, 2590 E. Sand Road, Port Clinton

COST: $32/person

MORE: 419—960-7588 or 1812rosies.com

Village Pump Lobsterfest Dinner

WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Saturday

WHERE: The Village Pump, 103 Lakeshore Drive, Kelleys Island

MORE: 419-746-2281 for more information

Bowling for a Cure

WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Star Lanes at the Harbor, 311 Buckeye Blvd., Port Clinton

COST: $20/person

MORE: 888-227-6446 ext. 5205 or relayforlife.org

Cars for Critters Car Show

WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W. Ohio 2, Oak Harbor

COST: Free

MORE: 419-898-0014 or fws.gov/refuge/ottawa

The Great Grape Stomp

WHEN: 12-8 p.m. Sunday

WHERE: Mon Ami Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Road (off Ohio 53), Port Clinton

COST: $200/team

MORE: thegreatgrapestomp.com

Fall Puppet Show and Crafts

WHEN: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday

WHERE: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton

COST: Free

MORE: 419-732-3212 or idarupp.org