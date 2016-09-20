Things to do in Ottawa County

WHEN: 6 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton
COST: Free
MORE: 419-732-3212 or idarupp.org
Local Songwriter’s Night
WHEN: 7 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Slater’s Madison Street Pub, 111 Madison St., Port Clinton
MORE: 419-732-2030 or slatersmadisonstreetpub.com
Painting with Donna: Waterlily Wine Glasses
WHEN: 6-9 p.m. Thursday
WHERE: Schedel Arboretum & Gardens, 19255 W. Portage River S Road, Elmore
COST: $40/person; material and glass of wine included in cost
MORE: Registration required 419-862-3182 or schedel-gardens.org
Elliott Yamin & Blake Lewis with special guest, My Silent Bravery
WHEN: 8 p.m. Friday
WHERE: Listening Room at Our Guest Inn, 220 E. Perry St., Port Clinton
COST: $15/person plus 2 drink minimum
MORE: 419-734-7050 or thelisteningroompc.com
Port Clinton Main Street Festival
WHEN: 5-11 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Waterworks Park, E. Perry St., Port Clinton
COST: Free
MORE: 419-734-5503 or historicportclinton.com
Cops & Robbers Road Chase 5K Walk/Run
WHEN: 8 a.m. registration; 9 a.m. race Saturday
WHERE: Jefferson Street Pavillion, North Jefferson St., Port Clinton
COST: $20/pre-registration; $25/day of race
MORE: 419-308-4690
Day at the Range and Outdoor Adventure Fair
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Camp Perry, 1000 Lawrence Road (off Ohio 2), Port Clinton
COST: Free
MORE: 419-734-0330 or abilitycenter.org/oh-day-range
Feathers and Foliage Bird Festival
WHEN: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Jones Preserve-Long Point, Monaghan Road, Kelleys Island
COST: Event free; boat/ferry fees apply
MORE: 419-746-2258 or kelleysislandnature.com
Half-way to St. Patty’s Day at the Bay
WHEN: 1:45 p.m. parade Saturday
WHERE: Put in Bay various locations
COST: Event is free; boat/ferry fees apply
MORE: 419-285-2832 or visitputinbay.com
Lakeside Family Music Festival
WHEN: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: Steele Memorial Band/Gazebo, Central Park, Lakeside
COST: Free
MORE: 419-798-4461 or lakesideohio.com
Outdoor-Style Clambake
WHEN: 4-10 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: 1812 Food & Spirits, 2590 E. Sand Road, Port Clinton
COST: $32/person
MORE: 419—960-7588 or 1812rosies.com
Village Pump Lobsterfest Dinner
WHEN: 4-8 p.m. Saturday
WHERE: The Village Pump, 103 Lakeshore Drive, Kelleys Island
MORE: 419-746-2281 for more information
Bowling for a Cure
WHEN: 1-4 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Star Lanes at the Harbor, 311 Buckeye Blvd., Port Clinton
COST: $20/person
MORE: 888-227-6446 ext. 5205 or relayforlife.org
Cars for Critters Car Show
WHEN: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Ottawa National Wildlife Refuge, 14000 W. Ohio 2, Oak Harbor
COST: Free
MORE: 419-898-0014 or fws.gov/refuge/ottawa
The Great Grape Stomp
WHEN: 12-8 p.m. Sunday
WHERE: Mon Ami Winery, 3845 E. Wine Cellar Road (off Ohio 53), Port Clinton
COST: $200/team
MORE: thegreatgrapestomp.com
Fall Puppet Show and Crafts
WHEN: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Monday
WHERE: Ida Rupp Public Library, 310 Madison St., Port Clinton
COST: Free
MORE: 419-732-3212 or idarupp.org