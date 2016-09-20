September is Infant Mortality Awareness Month

Infant mortality rates in our region and the state of Ohio are unacceptable. The steering committee is focusing on increasing awareness in our communities, supplemented with information on how we all can work together to decrease infant deaths, reduce prematurity and the additional factors that contribute to a child never celebrating his or her first birthday.

The following messages present key concepts that will help us achieve our goals and for mothers to have healthier, full-term newborns and infants:

• Do not smoke during pregnancy

• Avoid medications not prescribed or recommended by your physician

• Avoid alcohol

• Seek prenatal care early in pregnancy-prior to 12 weeks gestation

• Attend all prenatal appointments

• Plan 18 months between pregnancies

• Avoid excessive weight gain

• Maintain preventative dental care

• Plan and prepare your body for pregnancy

• Take a multi-vitamin with 400 mcg of folic acid daily prior to pregnancy

• Take a prenatal vitamin daily during pregnancy

• Learn and employ a safe sleep environment for your newborn and infant

• Choose breastfeeding for your newborn and infant

The Erie County Community Health Center provides care prior to, during and following pregnancy. Please contact us at 419-626-5623, ext. 174 to schedule your appointment today.