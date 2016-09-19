Stepping up for Down Syndrome

Down Syndrome was the charity of choice for Danbury Schools this year. More than 100 people attended the event which included a mile trek around the Biro Field to help raise awareness while celebrating with family and friends who have Down Syndrome.



Posters pertaining to Down syndrome that were made by students lined the fence in front of the grandstand. Other activities included coloring, dancing, games and music.

Down syndrome is the most common occurring chromosomal condition in which more than 400,000 people in the United States are living with.

More photos are available for viewing online at sanduskyregister.com