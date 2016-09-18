Mailbag roundup

— John from Perkins Township

A: Corey Laughlin, of the 5000 block of Dallas Ave., recently entered a plea of not guilty, but the case is still pending.

Earlier this year, Laughlin was arrested on two counts of indecent exposure. He was also banned from school property, according to a Perkins police report.

The alleged victim, who is employed with the Perkins Schools maintenance staff, said Laughlin's inappropriate behavior occurred on two different days:

• On the afternoon of May 5, both she and Laughlin were in the Meadowlawn School boiler room when she heard an unusual noise coming from his direction. “She turned around and observed Corey striking his penis on the desk,” the report stated. When the woman asked Laughlin what he was doing, he reportedly said “This is what I am going to do to my old lady later.”

The woman told Laughlin she was embarrassed and walked out of the room. She later informed police she didn't know what to do about the situation.

The following week, the woman was scheduled to work with Laughlin again. At one point, she noticed Laughlin laughing at his phone, and then asked him what was so funny, according to police.

“Corey turned his phone around and he was watching a video of himself masturbating,” the report stated.

Q: The recent Sunday newspapers did not have any comics. Why not ?

— Dick from Castalia

A: The new and improved Sunday comics/community section in the Register will return Oct. 2. The old Sunday comics section was discontinued a week ago but will return in a new form in three weeks.

Q: Previously, I read that the city plans improvements to Barker Street. What are those going to be? We have six full city blocks on Barker, running between Camp and Mills streets, and there is not a single stop sign anywhere to slow traffic. Drivers go as fast as 50 mph. Last year the city installed a digital reader so drivers’ can see their speed. Was data collected from the reader? If so, what did it reveal? We need two stop signs here to slow traffic. I have not seen a single driver ever stopped for speeding here, and speeding is a huge issue.

— Charlene via email

A: Sandusky engineer Aaron Klein and city police Chief John Orzech provided this response:

• Klein: Barker was included in the (city’s federal grant program) narrative as an eligible street. We list several roads so that we have flexibility to choose the streets that make the most sense. We may have additional funds available in the (grant program) budget that may allow us to improve that road in the spring of 2017. If so, we will consider stop signs at appropriate locations. I can tell you that only a month ago we purchased a new speed trailer that actually records and stores data. The old trailer, which was probably used if it was last year, does not store information. It simply provides a visual to the driver of their current speed.

• Orzech: The speed sign, as you are aware, has just gone into operation. I will notify those responsible for setting this sign up of the concern and they can put this on the list to check.

Q: I was wondering what the delay was in completing the sidewalk project on Marshall Avenue in Perkins Township? Crews started it several weeks ago, and all of the surrounding ones appear to be complete except the one section on Marshall.

— Alison in Perkins Township

A: Perkins Township highway superintendent Al Jackson provided this response:

We have had a couple of reviews by ODOT that need to be approved before we can put the final touches on the project. The planned completion date has not been established due to documentation that must be finalized by the township and school district allowing sidewalk installation on these properties. We are in the final stages of having the documents packaged for submittal. Once these plans are approved, we can complete the project in a couple of weeks.

