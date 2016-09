The event takes place from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 1283 NE Catawba Road in Port Clinton, and a portion of sales will benefit the Humane Society of Ottawa County. The festival features free pumpkin painting, hors d’oeuvres, a bake sale and drawings for gift baskets.

From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. the Humane Society will have dogs available for guests to meet, and from 3-6 p.m. Saturday guests can sample regional wines and produce.