Pathway Inclusion Center was founded by Kari Sherwood and Stacy Borgio to help parents and families of special needs and and on-site caregivers. Other activities that day included ring-toss, face painting, beach ball bowling and many more.

“This is a way for people to come together,” Borgio said “this event lights the way to all abilities.”

More information and how to make donations can be found at pathwayinclusion.org