Vermilion tops Perkins in 5-game thriller

Falling behind 2-1 after four games, the Sailors kept pace with Huron at the top of the SBC Bay division standings, coming from behind to defeat the Pirates in a five-game thriller Thursday by a score of 25-18, 17-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-12.

Both Reese Virgin and Taylor Hollis both set a new Vermilion (11-0, 6-0) program record for kills in a match, as Virgin tallied 27 and Hollis had 25. As a group, the Sailors had a team-record 71 kills, topping the previous record of 58.

Maddie Nader broke her own school record for assists in a match, going 136-of-136 setting with 61 assists.

Calli Brown had 15 points and 17 digs for Vermilion, while Sierra Lyons had a hand in four total blocks.

For Perkins (6-6, 3-3), Ryleigh Knupke led the offense with 12 kills. Alyssa Johnson and Amya Winters had six each. Katie Myer was 138-of-138 setting.

On defense, the Pirates got 31 digs from Kaylee Hiser, 28 from Knupke and 17 from Madi Lawson.

Oak Harbor 3, Margaretta 1

At Castalia, the Rockets topped the Polar Bears in four (27-29, 25-13, 25-18, 25-21) to earn a victory in Thursday’s SBC matchup.

For Oak Harbor (7-4, 3-3), Peyton Bloomer led the way in kills with 26, followed by Logan Harris with 12. Kaytlynn Sandwisch had 39 assists and 13 digs, while Emma Bergman also had 13. Bloomer had five blocks and Harris had four.

For Margaretta (5-7, 2-4), Michaela Eisenhauer had 25 kills, while Jayden Moore had 12. Macey Strause tallied 41 assists.

On defense, the Polar Bears got 22 digs from Bethany White, 18 from Alex Michel and 17 from Moore.

Huron 3, Clyde 0

At Clyde, the Tigers — ranked third in the latest state coaches’ poll in Div. III — stayed tied for first at the top of the SBC Bay division with Vermilion, defeating the Fliers in three games (26-24, 25-12, 25-16).

For Huron (9-1, 6-0), Olivia Lagando registered 12 kills on 20-of-22 hitting, followed by Addie Wisehart with 11 kills, Sydney Ward wit seven and Allie Grendow with six. Gabriella Wood registered 39 assists on 91-of-92 setting.

At the service line, Ward had four aces, while Wood and Erin Blankenship each had two.

For the Fliers (6-4, 3-3), Jacey Groover tallied 12 kills and three blocks, while Grace Borden had seven kills and 10 digs.

Also defensively, Morgan Bannister had 13 digs, Sydnee Krieger-Helms had 11 and Heidi Marshall had 10. Maddie Greenslade tallied five blocks, while Alicia Carter-Koonce had three.

Bannister had 22 assists to kills.

Edison 3, Port Clinton 0

At Milan, Edison defeated Port Clinton in Sandusky Bay Conference action Thursday, 25-9, 25-10, 25-17.

Kelsey Schuster had 15 points, four aces and four kills for the Chargers (1-8, 1-5 SBC), while Kennedy Ames added 15 kills, Olivia Blatnik had 14 points and five aces, Cy Munroe added seven points and an ace, Kami Neuberger had 15 assists, Grace Houser had 14 assists, eight points and three aces, and Autumn Rakosky added six points, four aces and five digs.

St. Mary C.C. 3, Open Door Academy 1

At Elyria, St. Mary Central Catholic defeated Open Door Academy in non-conference action Thursday, 25-15, 25-14, 25-27, 25-22.

Rosie Murphy had 15 assists for the Panthers (6-7), while Kiersten Near added 10 assists and five aces, Rachele Windau had 12 kills, Kristen Wehner contributed nine kills and five blocks, Caylee Fetter had 24 digs and four aces and Dominique Pelz added 15 digs and three aces.

Norwalk 3, Ontario 0

At Norwalk, the Truckers won their 61st straight NOL contest, topping the Warriors in three (25-14, 25-10, 25-15) in Thursday’s league match.

On offense, Cara MacFarland tallied 16 kills for the Truckers (8-3, 5-0), while Sara Staley had nine. Alaina Kelley registered 29 assists.

At the service line, Ally Douglas recorded 17 points and five aces. Anne Davidson and MacFarland tallied 10 points each. Staley had four aces.

Defensively, MacFarland and Davidson had 11 digs each. Olivia Ward had 10 digs, as did Staley. Hillary Sterett had 25 digs and Ward had 20.

Tiffin Columbian 3, Sandusky 0

At Tiffin, the Blue Streaks lost the Tornadoes in three games (25-14, 25-18, 25-16) in Thursday’s NOL match.

Tia Harper and Mariah Clinton both went 11-of-12 serving for Sandusky (0-9, 0-5), while Harper also registered four blocks and seven digs.

Monroeville 3, Plymouth 0

At Plymouth, the Eagles swept past the Big Red, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16 in Thursday’s Firelands Conference match.

Ashlyn Tommas tallied 12 kills for the Eagles (6-3, 4-2) on offense, followed by eight from Kelsie Palmer, seven from Morganne Stanley and six from Brooke Barman.

Kara Schafer was 39 for 41 setting with 25 assists, while Josee Brown was 26 for 27 setting with 11 assists.

Palmer had seven aces at the service line.

Defensively, Stacia Stieber earned 13 digs and Kirsten Stieber had eight.

St. Paul 3, Western Reserve 0

At Norwalk, the No. 3-ranked (Div. IV) Flyers stayed unbeaten with a three-game sweep (25-8, 25-8, 25-11) of the Roughriders in Thursday’s FC match.

Offensively, Meghan Hedrick led the way for St. Paul (9-0, 6-0) with 12 kills, adding nine points and three aces from the service line. Also at the service line, Kaeleigh Stang had 17 points and five aces. Stang added 23 digs on defense.

Kamryn Maxwell registered eight kills and Tess Lepley had six. Rachel Bleile recorded 32 assists.

New London 3, Mapleton 0

At New London, the Wildcats swept past the Mounties in the FC on Thursday, winning 25-11, 25-19, 25-21.

For New London (2-7, 1-5), Delaney Porter led the way, registering six kills and four blocks. Kaitlyn Speicher had 15 points and nine aces, while Lili Bartow had 11 assists and Breanna Wilson had 11 digs.

Fremont St. Joseph C.C. 3, St. Wendelin 1

At Fremont, the Crimson Streaks earned an SBC River division win Thursday, topping the Mohawks in four (26-24, 25-15, 18-25, 25-18).

Makenzie Reiter had 12 kills on 44-of-51 hitting for SJCC (8-3, 5-1), adding two blocks. Ava Stepanic had eight kills and led the defense with 18 digs. Brooke Casperson had 20 assists on 50-of-50 setting, while Molly Swint added 11 assists on 28-of-29 setting.

At the service line, Miranda Wammes had three aces.

Natalie Zyski had 11 digs, followed by 10 from Casperson.