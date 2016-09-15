Cathy Bergman, teacher at R.C.Waters Elementary, came up with an idea for a a fundraiser for the girls softball team. “I found this idea on Pinterest,” Bergman said “I contacted the teacher who pinned it and it just went from there.”

The idea was to have the students draw a design what they would like their parking space to look like. “It all had to be approved by the principal,” Bergman said “so there could not be anything vulgar or discriminating. The students really did an awesome job and had fun doing it.”

When the year comes to an end, the parking lot will be seal-coated to clean all the painted spaces.

After other students viewed the spaces, another paint-your-space is scheduled for noon-4 p.m. Oct. 2 with a rain date of Oct. 10.

More photos are available at sanduskyregister.com