The Danbury Township Police and Fire Departments had a Q&A meet and greet that was followed by a tour of their vehicles. The students tried on hats, helmets and uniforms.

Danbury Police set up the multipurpose room at the elementary school to look like a community block with a makeshift road to teach the students about bike safety, including the directions to ride and walk safety.

