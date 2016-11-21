Edison and Oak Harbor tabbed SBC favorites

That would be the best way to describe last year’s battle between Sandusky Bay Conference heavyweights Edison and Oak Harbor.

On paper, they were about as close to even as it got, and things played out that way each time they went head-to-head. In their scheduled dual matchup, the Chargers nipped the Rockets by 12 points, but it was Oak Harbor getting the last laugh during March’s Region 18 dual team semifinals, as it edged Edison — hosting the event in its home gym — by a 31-29 count before a dominating 64-9 win over Mohawk in the finals to the reach the state team tournament. Then three days later, the Rockets placed 13 total kids in the top four at the SBC tournament, highlighted by four individual champions en route to a second consecutive championship, beating out the Chargers 250-224.5.

Oak Harbor had eight state qualifiers, Edison had five and earned three more alternates. Five Rockets placed, four Chargers placed.

You get the trend. They’re as close as close gets.

So it was no shock to anyone that one was voted to win the league by the coaches and the other was tabbed as the team to beat by the media during Monday’s gathering with the league media at Chet and Matt’s Pizza.

Oak Harbor was pegged as the top squad by the coaches while Edison got both first-place votes from the media. Perkins, returning four district qualifiers and a state placer in Keysean Amison was picked third in both, followed by Clyde in fourth.

St. Mary Central Catholic was picked as the River division champions in both polls.

“That semifinal match in the team tournament was the finals in my opinion. We knew going in that the winner of that match was definitely going to dominate the final just because of the way it matched up,” Chargers coach David Hermes said. “Looking into the year, we knew Oak Harbor would be the team to beat, not only in our area, but at state, too, with us coming out of the same conference. Last year we beat them early, but then they came back and got us when it mattered. They’re a great team.

“I’ve always said they’re the best team at taking their average kids and making them good,” he added. “So you know when you wrestle Oak Harbor, you’re going to be in for a battle.”

The Rockets’ eight state qualifiers tied a program record that was last accomplished by coach George Bergman’s 2007 squad that featured the likes of Cody Magrum, Kirk Tank and Keith Witt, among others. Only St. Paris Graham (13) and Lakewood St. Edward (11) were schools with more participating wrestlers.

“I like our numbers, it’s the best numbers we’ve had in awhile,” Bergman said. “Having 13 freshmen out is nice. Then in our senior class, we got seven guys going for a fourth letter, and that’s where the strength of our team was at last year.”

Bruce Hrynciw (120 pounds), a senior, is a three-time SBC champion and is the top-returning state placer back after he dropped his opener, then won five straight matches to place third. Senior Jake Huston (152) was sixth and senior Trevor Scherf (138) was seventh. Senior qualifiers Dylan Thorp (195) and Kian Thompson (182) are also back, along with a two-time qualifier in senior Dylan Mansor.

“We have some guys that went to district last year who can hopefully take that next step as well,” Bergman said. “Right now, you’re just trying to get ready for that first match, keep on improving and working on your weaknesses.”

Two-time state runner-up Brady Barnett leads the Edison contingent back. Barnett was 53-4 as a junior, losing 7-0 in the 132-pound title match to Delta’s Jake Spiess the state finals.

Junior Sam Stoll was fourth at state a year ago at 170 while Alex Neuberger was fifth at 145 and Dylan Burns was fifth at 106.

Back on the team this year are Max Soviak and John Mason-Near, who are good wrestlers that should only add to the team’s depth.

The 25 kids on the varsity roster will be the most Hermes has ever had as he says he’s two-deep at 80 percent of the weight classes.

“We got a great team coming back,” Hermes said. “I think we got 10-11 guys that are state-caliber wrestlers. Our room is going to be better than most tournaments we go to, so the kids will be in there getting after every day.

“In my opinion, we’re the team to beat, but I’m sure Oak Harbor will have something to say about that because they got everybody back, too,” he added. “I think they lost more than we did in (Rhett) Petersen and losing a state champion in (Brandon) Garber. So state point-wise, I think we return more than them, which is what we’re looking for at the end of the year, Winning the conference would be awesome, but I think placing higher on the board at state is what means more.”

Perkins, third in the SBC last year, has 30 kids out and will return eight kids that finished fourth or better at last year’s SBC tournament. Amison was 41-14 and placed eighth at state at 160 pounds.

“We’ll have a lot of kids bunched up in the middle of our lineup,” Pirates coach Travis Crabtree said. “I think we’ll have a pretty good year.”

Seniors Drew Crabtree (30-12 a year ago), Nick Hiss (23-18) and Andrew Lorcher (29-17) are all district qualifiers back.

Meanwhile, Clyde will have eight freshmen in its starting lineup for a group that lost state champion Garit Witt at 220 pounds.

Senior state alternate Dominic Rosin (126/132 pounds) and senior district qualifier Jacob Near (145/152) will be the top returners of 12 back for SMCC, which will look to defend its River division title.

Other wrestlers of note returning this year include Huron’s Luke Larson (132) — a two-time district qualifier — and Margaretta heavyweight Jacob Huber — a sectional champion and district qualifier.