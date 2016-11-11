Logan Stieber earns U.S. World team spot

Participating in the Bill Farrell International Open at the New York Athletic Club Friday night, the 2010 Monroeville graduate won four matches at 61kg (134 pounds) to win the weight class — and earn a spot on the U.S. Senior World Championship team next month.

Since the 2016 World championships were not originally on the United World Wrestling calendar because it was an Olympic year, the non-Olympic weight World trials had to be built into the existing calendar. As a result, the Bill Farrell Open was chosen.

The 2016 World championships for non-Olympic weights will take place Dec. 10-11 in Budapest, Hungary. The event, which Logan will wrestle in, will also serve as the first qualifier for the 2017 World Trials at the six Olympic weights.

Returning from two devastating elbow ligament injuries as well as a knee injury — all suffered in the past two years — younger brother Hunter Stieber, a 2011 Monroeville graduate, also returned to the mat Friday in New York City.

However, his late rally in the title match at 65kg (143 pounds) fell just short in a 12-10 loss, giving Hunter a second-place finish.

Logan was the No. 1 seed in his weight at the event, and took just 24 seconds for a 10-0 technical fall win over Andrew Hochstrasser (Boise State) in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, Logan was pushed early by Jayson Ness, but kept adding to his lead before winning, 13-6.

In the best-of-three final against former Big Ten foe Tyler Graff (Wisconsin), Logan easily scored another 10-0 victory to take a 1-0 lead. With Graff needing a win to force a decisive third match, Logan put on a vintage dominant performance — much like his days at Monroeville and Ohio State.

He scored a takedown virtually right at the whistle for an instant 2-0 lead, then proceeded to turn and tilt Graff every which way before scoring yet another 10-0 victory to seal his spot on the World team.

Hunter opened with a pair of wins to reach the gold medal match against B.J. Futrell, who was a two-time NCAA champion at Illinois.

Hunter struck first for a takedown and a 2-0 lead, but Futrell responded with a pair of takedowns to open up a 6-2 advantage. But Hunter answered with a takedown and and a couple turns to tie it at 6-6, though he trailed on criteria at that point.

Futrell again answered with another four-point move, and when Hunter's corner unsuccessfully challenged the ruling, he lost another point to trail 11-6. Trailing 12-6, Hunter was able to score four points to trim the deficit to 12-10 — but ran out of time to finish as the runner-up.

After a dominant folkstyle career in high school and college, Logan knocked off eventual 65kg gold medalist Soslan Ramonov (Russia), 17-13, in the semifinals of the Golden Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan last winter.

In April, he narrowly missed making the Olympic team when he lost in the semifinals in a criteria tiebreaker at the Trials in Iowa City to Frank Molinaro, who went on to finish fifth in Rio. Logan also owns a 2013 win over Opan Sat (Russia) when Sat was the ranked No. 1 in the world at Rumble on the Rails exhibition.

At Monroeville, Logan was a four-time state champion with a record of 184-1 — including a state record 179 consecutive wins. Logan, Hunter, Cam Tessari and Chris Phillips helped the Eagles to the 2010 Division III state championship team trophy — as well as the runner-up trophy in 2009.

At Ohio State, Logan was 119-3 and became the fourth person in the 86-year history of the NCAA championships to win four individual championships. His dominant senior season also resulted in the Dan Hodge Trophy, given annually the nation’s most outstanding wrestler, while the Buckeyes also won their first-ever NCAA team title.

Hunter was also a four-time state champion at Monroeville, compiling an impressive 193-2 record. At Ohio State, he finished 68-17 and was a two-time All-American. In 2015, he scored critical points for the Buckeyes as they won their first Big Ten title in 51 years — while wrestling with torn ligaments in each elbow.

He recently joined the University of Oklahoma coaching staff with former OSU assistant and new Sooners head coach Lou Rosselli.