Stieber to compete for World team spot this weekend

The 2010 Monroeville graduate and wrestling legend will attempt to make the 2016 U.S. World team when he competes in the 61kg weight class at the Bill Farrell Open in New York City, which begins today.

Because the 2016 World championships were not originally on the United World Wrestling calendar, the non-Olympic weight World trials had to be built into the existing calendar. As a result, the Bill Farrell Open was chosen.

The 2016 World championships for non-Olympic weights will take place Dec. 10-11 in Budapest, Hungary. The event will also serve as the first qualifier for the 2017 World Trials at the six Olympic weights.

“I’m excited to have an opportunity to make a World team,” said Stieber. “It’s a big cut but I’ve handled it well. I’m excited to compete.”

After running roughshod over folkstyle wrestling at both Monroeville and Ohio State, Stieber enters the tournament with a boosted international resume. Nine months prior to the Olympic Games in Rio this summer, Stieber knocked off eventual 65kg gold medalist Soslan Ramonov (Russia), 17-13, in the semifinals of the Golden Grand Prix in Baku, Azerbaijan.

Five months later, he narrowly missed making the Olympic team when he lost in the semifinals in a criteria tiebreaker at the Trials in Iowa City to Frank Molinaro, who went on to finish fifth in Rio. Stieber also owns a 2013 win over Opan Sat (Russia) when Sat was the ranked No. 1 in the world at Rumble on the Rails exhibition.

Other contenders in the 61kg bracket are Cody Brewer, the 2015 NCAA champion and four-time All-American at Oklahoma, and Nahshon Garrett, of Cornell, also an NCAA champ last year as a senior for the Big Red at 133.

A World title and Olympic appearance are about the only thing missing from the career of Ohio's most decorated wrestler.

At Monroeville, he was a four-time state champion with a record of 184-1 — including a state record 179 consecutive wins. Stieber, along with younger brother Hunter and Cam Tessari and Chris Phillips helped the Eagles to the 2010 Division III state championship team trophy — as well as the runner-up trophy in 2009.

At Ohio State, Logan was 119-3 and became the fourth person in the 86-year history of the NCAA championships to win four individual championships. His dominant senior season also resulted in the Dan Hodge Trophy, given annually the nation’s most outstanding wrestler, while the Buckeyes also won their first-ever NCAA team title.