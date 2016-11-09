KRISTI WILSON — JOHN ZIMMERMAN JR.

The bride is the daughter of Garry Wilson and Sherry Jones, both of Houston, Texas. The groom is the son of John and Ruth Zimmerman of Sandusky.

Honor attendant was Alecia Cooper of Houston.

Best man was Trey Hill of Missoula, Montana. Ring bearer Jones P. Irving.

A reception followed at Z Lazy B Mountain Retreat in Fort Windgate.

The bride is a graduate of North Shore High School, Stephen F. Austin State University, and the University of Illinios at Urbana-Champaign. She is an instructor at the University of New Mexico.

The groom is a 1994 graduate of Sandusky High School, Bowling Green State University and San Jose State University, where he earned his Master of Fine Arts degree. He is an Associate Professor at the University of New Mexico.

The couple took a wedding trip to Cimarron Rose Bed and Breakfast in Grant, N.M.

They live in Gallup, N.M.