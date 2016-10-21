NICOLE LAVIOLA — DILLON EADS

The bride is the daughter of Tom and Deb Laviola of Bellevue. The groom is the son of Wayne and Annette Eads of West Columbia, S.C.

Honor attendant was Gabrielle Nasonti of Bellevue. Bridesmaids were Mary Minnion of Blythewood, S.C., Ashley Holzwart of Tampa, Fla., Christie Gaskins of W. Columbia, S.C., Hallie Gleaton of Gasten, S.C., Dominique Loparo of Clyde, and Ashley Laviola of Tower City, Pa. Flower girl was Myah Eads.

Best man was Anthony Eads of W.Columbia, S.C. Ushers were Ryan Smith and Chris Hogue, both of Bellevue, Daniel Wood of Columbia, S.C., Joseph Laviola of Tower City, Pa., and Ryan Gaskins and Justin Shannon, both of W. Columbia, S.C. Ring bearer was Jonah Laviola.

A reception followed at Caesars Crystal Palace in Sandusky.

The bride is a 2008 graduate of Bellevue High School, a graduate of Bowling Green State University, where she earned her Associates degree, and a 2015 graduate of the University of South Carolina, where she earned her Bachelor of Arts degree. She is a mental health technician employed at Three Rivers Behavioral Health in Lexington, S.C.

The groom is a 2008 graduate of Bellevue High School. He is a production supervisor employed at Allied Air Enterprises in Orangeburg, S.C.

The couple will take a Caribbean cruise in 2017.

They live in West Columbia, S.C.