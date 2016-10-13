ELLEN PROUT — DANIEL MEEHAN

The bride is the daughter of Michael and Sarah Prout of Sandusky. The groom is the son of Thomas and Suzanne Meehan of Columbus.

Honor attendant was Maggie Prout of New Albany, Ohio. Bridesmaids were Kristie Prout of Savannah, Ga. and Madeline Mischler of Columbus.

Best men were Thomas Meehan IV and Patrick Meehan, both of Columbus. Usher was David Prout of Savannah.

A reception followed at the Catawba Island Club.

The bride is a graduate of Sandusky High School and Bowling Green State University. She is a science teacher for Teays Valley School District.

The groom is a graduate of Bishop Ready High School and DeVry University. He is a network engineer at The Ohio State University.

The couple took a wedding trip to Niagara-on-the-Lake.

They live in Grove City, Ohio.