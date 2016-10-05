ALEXA WALTON — DANIEL RICKENBAUGH

The bride is the daughter of Halden and Sandra Walton of Castalia. The groom is the son of Ron and Lori Rickenbaugh of Sandusky.

Matron of honor was Ashley Funni. Maid of honor was Leighanne Hammond. Bridesmaids were Melissa Phillips, Tiffany Ehrbar, Casey Heath, Sara Stang, Marie Henley and Heather Jones. Flower girls were Emma Mullins, Mackenzie Rickenbaugh and Paisley Funni.

Best man was Patrick Phillips. Ushers were Devin Phillips, Ryan Baker, Kyle Baker, Sean Heath, Tony Didion, Cory Burch and Robby Lewis. Ring bearer was Jackson Phillips.

A reception followed at the Colonnade Banquet Facility in Milan.

The bride is a 2006 graduate of Sandusky High School and a 2012 graduate of Bowling Green State University. She is employed by Sandusky City Schools.

The groom is a 2006 graduate of St. Mary Central Catholic High School and a 2010 graduate of Bowling Green State University. He is employed by Erie County Dept. of Environmental Services.

The couple took a wedding trip to Disney World.

They live in Sandusky.