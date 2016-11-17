Weekend weather outlook

OTTAWA COUNTY

Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 am est this morning...

Today...Partly cloudy this morning...Then clearing. Widespread dense fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Friday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Windy and colder with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy and much colder with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy and windy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Monday...Partly cloudy in the morning...Then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monday night...Mostly clear in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Lows around 30.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wednesday...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

SANDUSKY COUNTY

Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 am est this morning...

Today...Partly cloudy this morning...Then clearing. Widespread dense fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...Increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Breezy and colder with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Saturday...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy and much colder with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy and colder with lows around 30.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Monday...Partly cloudy in the morning...Then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monday night...Mostly clear in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wednesday...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

ERIE COUNTY

Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 am est this morning...

Today...Partly cloudy this morning...Then clearing. Areas of dense fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight...Mostly clear and breezy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph.

Friday...Mostly sunny. Highs around 70. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely...Mainly after midnight. Windy and colder with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Windy and much colder with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Saturday night...Cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Windy and colder with lows in the lower 30s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Windy with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 30.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monday night...Mostly clear in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wednesday...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.

HURON COUNTY

Dense fog advisory in effect until 9 am est this morning...

Today...Partly cloudy this morning...Then clearing. Widespread dense fog this morning. Not as cool with highs in the mid 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...Increasing to around 15 mph this afternoon.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely after midnight. Breezy and colder with lows in the lower 40s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday...Cloudy. Showers likely...Mainly in the morning. Breezy and much colder with highs in the lower 40s. Temperature falling into the upper 30s in the afternoon. West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy and colder with lows around 30.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of snow showers. Breezy with highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Monday...Partly cloudy in the morning...Then clearing. Highs in the upper 30s.

Monday night...Mostly clear in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. A chance of rain and snow showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 30s. Chance of precipitation 40 percent.

Wednesday...Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 40s.