FOX-8 meteorologist: GOES-R is a weather game-changer

The sophisticated weather satellite has been lengthy project that 2002 Huron graduate and former football star Robert Dence has played a key role in building.

Dence worked on three components on the satellite: the magnetometer, Sun Point Platform Gimbal (SEGA) and managed a subcontractor who provides a slip ring to his employer, Lockheed Martin.

The biggest upgrades with the new satellite center on high-resolution imaging, and being able to get faster results to help scientists and meteorologists track dangerous storms and natural disasters.

“The GOES-R will be a spectacular upgrade to the suite of meteorological tools currently available to scientists that study the atmosphere,” Colby said. “In the current version of the GOES system, cloud imagery is delivered once every 15 minutes in the visible spectrum.

“The newest cloud data will be available to meteorologists in near-real time,” he added. “This data will be invaluable for helping to determine storm structure, perhaps improving the current early-warning capability for severe storms and other disruptive weather — potentially saving lives.”

Colby, who has been with the Cleveland station since 2000, said the high-resolution images that will be captured by the GOES-R will lead to increased precision.

“And that will help bolster computer model accuracy, resulting in better weather prediction,” he said.

Another vast improvement will be in lightning detection — something that will be imperative to Colby and Cleveland meteorologists during thunderstorm season.

“The methods employed currently, while valuable to meteorologists and the public at large, will pale by comparison,” Colby said. “Sophisticated satellite-based lightning detection on the GOES-R will be unmatched.

Colby explained a network of surface sensors is currently used to detect cloud-to-ground lightning strikes. This network fails, however, to necessarily predict the potential severity of a thunderstorm.

“But this real-time, satellite-based lightning detection, will have the potential to markedly improve early warning lead-times for major severe weather events,” Colby said. “For the first time ever, GOES-R satellite data will be able to measure in-cloud, cloud-to-ground, and cloud to air lightning electrical discharges.

“We simply do not have the ability to measure those particular electrical discharges with current technology,” he added. “It is impressive stuff, to say the least, and will be an invaluable tool for meteorologists interested in forecasting disruptive weather.”

Colby added that there are a host of other products that will also be available to scientists that have given the weather community plenty of reason to be ecstatic.

“The ‘golden age’ of weather prediction continues to progress slowly,” Colby said. “But yet toward the ultimate goals of providing super-accurate weather prediction over the long term — and providing life-saving warnings long before a disruptive weather event affects a specific geographical location.

“It is really quite remarkable how far we have progressed in such a relatively short period of time,” he added.