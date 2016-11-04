Weekend weather outlook

What’s up this Weekend?

Zone forecast Northern Ohio from the National Weather Service in Cleveland

OTTAWA COUNTY

Today...Partly cloudy this morning...Then becoming mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds around 10 mph.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 5 mph.

Sunday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night...Mostly clear in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

SANDUSKY COUNTY

Today...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Lows around 40. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds around 5 mph.

Sunday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night...Mostly clear in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

ERIE COUNTY

Today...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. West winds around 10 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Highs around 60. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Sunday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

HURON COUNTY

Today...Areas of fog this morning. Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. North winds 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s. Southwest winds around 5 mph.

Saturday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. West winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. West winds around 5 mph.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds around 5 mph.

Sunday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Monday...Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Tuesday night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Wednesday...Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

