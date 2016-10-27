Four-county weather forecast

Zone forecast product for Northern Ohio from the National Weather Service in Cleveland

OTTAWA COUNTY

Today...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph... Becoming west this afternoon. Gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows around 40. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Friday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. West winds 5 to 10 mph...Becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Friday night...Partly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the upper 60s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy in the morning...Then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

SANDUSKY COUNTY

Today...Cloudy. A slight chance of showers this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph... Becoming west 15 to 20 mph this afternoon. Chance of rain 20 percent.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night...Partly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday...Partly sunny and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows around 50.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy in the morning...Then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows around 50.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

ERIE COUNTY

Today...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Breezy with highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph...Becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph...Diminishing to 5 to 10 mph after midnight.

Friday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night...Partly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming mostly cloudy. Breezy and not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy in the morning...Then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

HURON COUNTY



Today...Cloudy. Scattered showers this morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph...Becoming west this afternoon. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tonight...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Friday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night...Partly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the lower 50s. South winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday...Mostly cloudy in the morning...Then becoming partly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy in the morning...Then becoming partly sunny. A 50 percent chance of showers. Cooler with highs in the upper 50s.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

Monday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

