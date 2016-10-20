Your weekend weather outlook

Zone forecast product for Northern Ohio from the National Weather Service in Cleveland

OTTAWA COUNTY

This afternoon...Showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight...Showers...Mainly in the evening. Windy and cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday...Partly sunny and breezy. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday night...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Monday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

SANDUSKY COUNTY

This afternoon...Showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight...Showers...Mainly in the evening. Breezy and much cooler with lows in the mid 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday...Mostly cloudy in the morning...Then becoming partly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Saturday night...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Sunday...Mostly sunny. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday night...Mostly clear in the evening...Then becoming partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs around 60.

Monday night...Mostly clear. Lows around 40.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 60s.

ERIE COUNTY

This afternoon...Showers. Breezy with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight...Showers. Breezy and cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Breezy with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of showers. Breezy with lows in the lower 40s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Saturday night...Partly cloudy and breezy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 40s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.

HURON COUNTY

This afternoon...Showers. Cooler with highs in the lower 60s. North winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight...Showers. Cooler with lows in the upper 40s. North winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Friday...Mostly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the lower 50s. Northwest winds around 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Friday night...Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday...Partly cloudy and breezy. Highs around 50. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph.

Saturday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday...Partly cloudy. Not as cool with highs in the lower 60s.

Sunday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Monday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows around 40.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 60s.