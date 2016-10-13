Weekend weather outlook for area counties

Family harvests potatoes together

OTTAWA COUNTY

Today...Cloudy this morning...Then becoming partly cloudy. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph... Becoming south after midnight.

Friday...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...Becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph.

Saturday...Mostly sunny in the morning...Then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night...Partly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Sunday...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday night...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday...Partly sunny. Showers likely...Mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday night...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

SANDUSKY COUNTY

Today...Cloudy this morning...Then becoming partly cloudy. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph... Becoming south after midnight.

Friday...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday...Mostly sunny in the morning...Then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night...Partly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Sunday...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday night...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday...Partly sunny. Showers likely...Mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday night...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

ERIE COUNTY

Today...Cloudy this morning...Then becoming partly sunny. Breezy and much cooler with highs in the mid 50s. Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the lower 40s. Northeast winds around 5 mph... Becoming south after midnight.

Friday...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. South winds 5 to 10 mph...Becoming southeast in the afternoon.

Friday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the mid 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday...Mostly sunny in the morning...Then becoming partly cloudy. Highs around 70. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night...Partly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows around 60.

Sunday...Showers likely. Highs in the lower 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday night...Showers likely. Lows in the lower 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday...Partly sunny. Showers likely...Mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday night...Partly cloudy with a 40 percent chance of showers. Lows in the upper 50s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

HURON COUNTY

Today...Cloudy this morning...Then becoming partly sunny. Much cooler with highs in the upper 50s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight...Mostly clear. Areas of frost after midnight. Colder with lows in the upper 30s. Northeast winds around 5 mph... Becoming southeast after midnight.

Friday...Areas of frost in the morning. Mostly sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Friday night...Mostly clear. Lows in the lower 40s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday...Mostly sunny in the morning...Then becoming partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s. South winds 10 to 15 mph.

Saturday night...Partly cloudy in the evening...Then becoming mostly cloudy. Not as cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Sunday...Showers likely. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday night...Showers likely. Lows around 60. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Monday...Partly sunny. Showers likely...Mainly in the morning. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.

Monday night...Partly cloudy. A chance of showers in the evening. Lows in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 30 percent.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

