Weather outlook for this weekend

Woollybear Festival is Sunday

Harvest Happenings is this weekend

OTTAWA COUNTY

This afternoon...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph...Increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with lows around 60. East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Friday...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Windy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Friday night...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows in the upper 50s. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday night...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely...Mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Monday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

SANDUSKY COUNTY

This afternoon...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Friday...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Gusts up to 35 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Friday night...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening...Then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Monday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

ERIE COUNTY

This afternoon...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph...Increasing to 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with lows around 60. East winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Friday...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Breezy with highs in the upper 60s. East winds 15 to 20 mph. Gusts up to 40 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Friday night...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday night...A chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Showers likely. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely...Mainly in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

HURON COUNTY

This afternoon...Occasional showers with a chance of thunderstorms.Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain near 100 percent.

Tonight...Showers with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 50s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent.

Friday...A chance of thunderstorms. Showers. Highs in the upper 60s. East winds 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80 percent.

Friday night...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 50s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday...Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Saturday night...Mostly cloudy. Showers likely with a chance of thunderstorms in the evening...Then a chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 70 percent.

Sunday...Partly sunny with a 50 percent chance of showers. Highs in the upper 60s.

Sunday night...Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers in the evening...Then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the lower 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.

Monday...Partly cloudy. Highs around 70.

Monday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 50s.

Tuesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.

Tuesday night...Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 50s.

Wednesday...Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s.