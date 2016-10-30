Lend a Hand

The rainy cold weather did not dampen the spirits of the volunteers on Make A Difference Day, Oct. 22. Our turnout was great and the 10 Mini Grant Projects were all successfully completed. A huge “thank you” to the Ohio Veterans Home for providing us space and breakfast for the volunteers to work on their projects. It’s great to see the spirit of helping and doing for others in Erie County alive and well on this nationally recognized day of volunteering.

Crystal Tower Women & Children’s Shelter is our non-profit agency this month who we approached for their wish list items. These are items that are used daily and any donations would be greatly appreciated. Their list includes: paper towels, disinfectant, dish soap, cleaning supplies, brooms and dustpans, sponges and children soaps. Contact Alycia Gilliam at (419) 984-6339.

Mark your calendar and start making plans for Family Volunteer Day Nov. 19. This nationally recognized day of service is brought to you by Points of Light. Each year families work together to support their communities and neighborhoods through projects they develop and do as a team effort. The Volunteer Center of Erie County annually participates in this celebration, and again we will have the help of the Ohio Veterans Home to host this event. If you have ideas or would like to work on a project with the Volunteer Center, call 4190-627-0074 and talk to Karen or Amber. We are always anxious to hear about projects you have in mind.

The Volunteer Center and our Kids Care Clubs are partnering with Buckeye Broadband for a “Non-Perishable Food Drive” during the month of November, for Erie County families in need. Collection box locations are: Cardinal Grocery, Mathews Ford, Kasper Toyota, Victory Honda, Miracle-Ear, Buckeye Broadband, Firelands Association of Realtors, Howard Hanna Realty Port Clinton, and the Sandusky and Perkins Fire and Police Departments. Call 419-627-0074 if you have any questions or would care to make a donation.

An interesting opportunity is posted on our erie.voly.org site and it is a posting by New Day Family Resource Center. They have listed an unusual project and are looking for some talented artisans to paint chairs, stools or small tables. If painting is not your forte, consider donating small wooden furniture items to be painted. April 1 is the completion date. Items will be auctioned off at their spring fund raiser. Contact Penny Williams (419) 626-8730 if you have questions about this project.

As always, volunteer opportunities abound in Erie County. Check our volunteer matching site at erie.voly.org for a chance to work with any number of agencies in our area. The site opportunities change daily so it is always interesting to learn what is going on in Erie County.

All area non-profit agencies, churches, schools or government offices are invited to post their volunteer needs on our site. Email: voly@thevolunteercenter.com for details.

It looks like our move date has been moved to Dec. 1. As with many construction and remodeling projects, quite often the completion date hits some snags along the way and gets pushed back. That has not quelled our excitement about moving The Volunteer Center of Erie County to our new location at 604 W. Washington St. We understand this is a sizable project and well worth the wait.

Lend a Hand is written by the staff of The Volunteer Center of Erie County, thevolunteercenter.com, a United Way of Erie county partner agency.