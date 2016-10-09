If you have heard that The Volunteer Center of Erie County is moving, let me tell you, it is true.

Effective Nov. 1, The Volunteer Center of Erie County will be relocating our office to 604 W. Washington St., Sandusky. We will continue our many projects as in the past, be involved in our community and work with other non-profits while promoting volunteering as our founder Mary Anne Lavender had in mind when she started this organization in 1980. We will give you further updates in our next Lend a Hand column.

We are very excited to announce the 10 recipients of our $250 Mini-Grant Program that we offered for Make a Difference Day. They are: Ontario Elementary School, Crystal Tower Women & Children’s Shelter, Salvation Army, Nehemiah Center, Ability Works, Serving Our Seniors, Care & Share of Erie County, Big Brothers & Big Sisters, New Day Family Resource Center and Sandusky Central Catholic Schools.

Ideas were submitted for additional funding for a project for this nationally recognized day to celebrate the power of people to make a difference in their community. This “Mini Grant Program” was made possible through the generosity of the Wightman/Wieber Charitable Foundation.

Make a Difference Day is fast approaching. Our kickoff event is scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Ohio Veterans Home pavilion at 8 a.m. If you or a group of friends or fellow employees would like to do a project for someone, please call the Volunteer Center 419-627-0074, and share your plans. We will have a continental breakfast available for those volunteers prior to starting their projects.

The finishing touches are being made for a food drive slated for Nov. 1 through December 3. Buckeye Broadband has partnered with The Volunteer Center and our Kids Care Clubs for donations of nonperishable foods and paper products. The Sandusky and Perkins Fire and Police Departments, along with the Senior Center of Erie County and Serving Our Seniors, will play a key part in distributing the assembled boxes of food to families in need in Erie County. Our Kids Care Clubs will be kicking off our food drive by decorating collection boxes at OVH on Oct. 22 for distribution around the area.

On the wish list of items we checked with Charlene Adams at the Center for Cultural Awareness. Things they use daily which are always appreciated include: paper towels, toilet paper, dish towels, pots and pans, and reams of 20 pound paper. One unusual thing they need to replace is a new time clock system. Any of these donations can be dropped off at their office, 416 Columbus Ave., Sandusky.

As always, volunteer opportunities abound in Erie County. Check our volunteer matching site, erie.voly.org for a chance to work with any number of agencies in our area. The site opportunities change daily so it is always interesting to learn what is going on in Erie County. All area non-profit agencies, churches, schools or government offices are invited to post their volunteer needs on our site. Email voly@thevolunteercenter.com for details.

Lend a Hand is written by the staff of The Volunteer Center of Erie County, thevolunteercenter.com, a United Way of Erie county partner agency.