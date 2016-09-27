Bellevue United Selective Fund campaign underway

Volunteers kicked off the campaign during a luncheon Friday at The Bellevue Hospital. This year's goal is to raise $200,000.

“Everyone has been touched by these charities, if not directly then they know family, friends or neighbors who were helped,” said Dave Sabo, president of the United Selective Fund.

The fund is celebrating 55 years.

Most years, since its start in 1961, the campaign meets its goals because of the generosity of the community.

“Our mission statement is Neighbors helping Neighbors,” Sabo said.

The fund does this by helping local non-profit organizations in funding their efforts.

Anyone who donates to the United Selective Fund can specify where they want their donation to go or can allow trustees to direct the money for them.

“We have a wide variety of charities who meet a wide variety of needs. If someone had cancer they can choose a cancer service or they can choose Fish and Loaves,” Sabo said.

The yearly community raffle is being held with tickets at $5 each or five tickets for $20. All money goes to the campaign.

Tickets are sold at the Bellevue Beverage Center and the Bellevue Hospital gift shop.

The prize drawing will be Nov. 4.

There are 23 prizes this year, including a shopping spree at Hogue's IGA, an overnight package at Great Wolf Lodge, a course membership to Green Hills golf course, $300 in Bellevue Chamber Checks and more.