Vermilion's Virgin, Huron's Wood named District POY

Vermilion’s Reese Virgin was named the Division II Player of the Year while Huron’s Gabriella Wood was recognized as the top player in Div. III.

Virgin, a junior, had a team-high 403 kills while also recording 34 blocks, serving for 104 points and tallying a 169 digs. The Sailors were 18-6 overall and went 10-4 in the SBC to finish third.

Wood, a senior, had a staggering 902 assists this season and finished with well over 2,000 for her career. Out of 2,331 ball-handling attempts, she recorded only 25 errors. Wood, who stands only 5-foot-3-inches tall, also had 31 blocks, served 179 points with 30 aces and 282 total digs.

Vermilion coach Bob Els and Oak Harbor coach Jacki Gezo — led the Rockets to 15 wins and a fifth-place SBC finish — were voted the Division II Coaches of the Year. Huron’s Don Wood, who went over 500 wins, including 300-plus in the SBC was co-Coach of the Year in Div. III after guiding the Tigers to a 24-3 season that ended this past Saturday in a five-game loss in the regional finals to Marengo Highland.

St. Paul’s Nancy Miller was the Div. IV Coach of the Year after eclipsing 300 wins in the Firelands Conference this year and leading the Flyers to 26-1 campaign that ended in a regional finals loss in four games to McComb.

Division II

Joining Virgin on the first team in Div. II was teammate Maddie Nader, along with Norwalk’s Cara MacFarland and Sara Staley;, Oak Harbor’s Peyton Bloomer, Clyde’s Grace Borden and Perkins’ Ryleigh Knupke.

Area athletes voted to the second team included Vermilion’s Taylor Hollis and Caitlyn Schnur, Norwalk’s Alaina Kelley, Bellevue’s Payton Vogel, Perkins’ Katie Meyer, Oak Harbor’s Logan Harris and Clyde’s Heidi Marshall.

Third-team honorees included Norwalk’s Anne Davidson, Clyde’s Jacey Groover, Perkins’ Alyssa Johnson, Oak Harbor’s Ally Bloomer; Bellevue’s Jenna Strayer and Vermilion’s Calli Brown.

Norwalk’s Lyndsey Sheldon was named honorable mention.

Divison III

Huron dominated the first team in Div. III as Wood was joined by senior teammates Addie Wisehart and Alli Grendow on the top team. Margaretta’s Michaela Eisenhauer was and Edison’s Kennedy Ames were also first-team honorees.

Huron’s Hillary Sterett and Sydney Ward were second-team selections, along with Willard’s Madie Secor, Margaretta’s Macey Strause, Western Reserve’s Morgan Boswell and Edison’s Jordyn Mitnik.

Lydia Wiers of Willard, Western Reserve’s Andrea Robson and Edison’s Kelsey Schuster were all third-team selections.

Huron’s Olivia Lagando, Margaretta’s Alex Michel and Alex Kessler, Willard’s Cassie Crawford, Edison’s Julia Kessler and Western Reserve’s Morgan White were all named honorable mention.

Division IV

St. Paul’s Kaeleigh Stang, Halle Schoen and Meghan Hedrick were all first-team selections in Div. IV, along with Monroeville’s Stacia Stieber.

The Flyers’ Rachel Bleile and Ashley Painley were second-team honorees, along with the Eagles’ Kara Schafer and Ashlyn Tommas.

New London’s Delaney Porter and Monroeville’s Kirsten Stieber were third-team selections while St. Mary Central Catholic’s Dominique Pelz and Rachele Windau, along with Monroeville’s Brooke Barman.