McComb hands St. Paul first loss

McComb's senior were playing in their fourth consecutive regional final on Saturday, while Norwalk St. Paul was in the Elite 8 for the first time in four years.

The little bit of extra experience McComb had paid off as the No. 3 Panthers clipped No. 2 St. Paul, 25-15, 22-25, 25-19, 25-23, in Division IV action at the Elida Fieldhouse.

"McComb came to play hard and they did," said St. Paul coach Nancy Miller. "We did not execute today. I felt like our hitters didn't swing as well as we're capable of at times, but I think a lot of that was our passing."

McComb improves to 26-2 overall and will play in the state semifinals for the third time in the last four years. St. Paul ends its season with a record of 26-1.

"We played Marion Local in a three-game match that was tight and Ottawa-Glandorf in a three-game match that was tight," said Miller of close matches this year. "We've been down and come back. I felt like in the second game, we started to control the ball better, but that seemed to go out the door in the third and fourth game."

With the match at a game apiece, the Panthers jumped out to a 12-8 lead after an error by St. Paul. Looking to avoid a deficit, the Flyers picked up their game, winning five of the next six points, capped by a block by Meghan Hedrick to knot the game at 13-all. McComb pulled ahead, 17-14, only to see the Flyers tie it again at 18 before the Panthers pulled away.

MaKenna Babb blasted a kill before Nora Hemminger served up an ace. St. Paul halted the momentum briefly on a kill by Tess Lepley, but McComb won the last five points of the game — three of which came on St. Paul errors — to lead two games to one.

The Flyers jumped out to a 5-3 lead in the fourth game after a kill by Lepley. McComb battled back and after close back-and-forth play, pulled away for a 17-15 lead. St. Paul forced ties at 17-, 18-, 22-, and 23-all to keep hope alive. It wasn't until a net violation on the Flyers and a kill by McComb that allowed the Panthers to celebrate and St. Paul to experience its first loss of the season.

"Experience can always help," said Miller. "I definitely agree them playing in this match the last four years that that can be an advantage. I felt like we played a little tight. We weren't going after the ball as hard as we could."

McComb raced to an easy win in the opening game. They won four of five points for a 12-6 lead and boosted the lead to 22-14 after winning four straight points. A kill by Babb gave McComb the early lead.

St. Paul fought back in the second game after McComb led 5-2 early. The Flyers won nine of 10 points for a 13-7 lead after Lepley blocked down a kill attempt by the Panthers. A service ace by Hedrick increased the lead to 20-13 before McComb made a run. They won five straight points to cut the lead to two points. St. Paul battled back and maintained a 24-19 lead before McComb won three straight points in a row, but Ashley Painley put down a kill to tie the match.

"I felt like we had potential to get back in it," said Miller. "I felt like we had momentum. It seemed like we were having errors at some of the most inopportune times. That was unorthodox for us."

The Flyers topped McComb, 25-16, 25-14, on September 3rd in the finals of the Sidney Lehman Catholic invitational.

"We seemed to be out of system a lot," Miller said. "Bottom line is we weren't executing like we were capable of executing. I felt like we had more hitting errors than we had all year. Bottom line is we played tight and they didn't. They came to play."

Hedrick registered 18 kills and three aces, while Lepley had 13 kills. Haile Schoen turned in 12 kills, while Kaaleigh Stang tallied 38 digs. Painley finished with 24 digs, while Rachel Bleile had 51 assists.

"It's a great group of kids," said Miller. "I loved working with them. Their passion and drive was remarkable."