No. 2 Huron tops No. 3 Coldwater in regional thriller

Through 25 matches of the 2016 fall season, Huron never needed to play a deciding fifth game. Either the Tigers took care of business in three or four, or they lost in the minimal number of games.

So it when it was pushed to a fifth game by Coldwater during Thursday’s Division III regional semifinal match, Huron was entering new territory.

At first it didn’t seem to bother the Tigers as Olivia Lagando’s kill opened up a 7-3 lead. But after a 7-2 run gave the Cavaliers a 10-9 advantage, who then pushed their lead to 12-10 on an ace by Katie McKibben, things looked bleak for Huron.

However, with a team of eight seniors, the Tigers showed a lot of fight and perseverance, getting a kill by senior Allie Grendow to end a 3-0 run to close the match and give No. 2 Huron a thrilling 25-22, 10-25, 21-25, 25-18, 15-13 victory over No. 3 Coldwater in the match played at Lake’s Flyer Fieldhouse.

The Tigers (24-2) advance to play No. 6 Sparta Highland (25-1) — a 25-20, 25-22, 25-16 winner over No. 10 Eastwood in Thursday’s opener — at 2 p.m. Saturday back at Lake.

“Both teams were well prepared. Coldwater is team that we have so much respect for and always have,” Huron coach Don Wood said. “(The Cavaliers) are so disciplined. You got to have patience until the right moment comes for you to take that full swing.

“There were a couple times I darn near had us written off, but they showed me some persistence,” he added. “That was some high-level volleyball. It didn’t always look that way because neither team was really getting up and hammering it at each other. So it was very strategic the whole time, and those matches are hard to play in.

The Cavaliers had taken a 13-12 lead on a block from Allison Sudhoff. The Tigers then countered with a kill from Addie Wisehart to even things at 13, before a failed tip by Coldwater went into the net. That setup Grendow’s final heroics as she put down a hard spike that was dug, but unable to be played by the Cavaliers’ defense.

“We knew our ball control had to be there late in that game, which is something we focus on a lot,” said Grendow, who was 44-of-55 hitting with 11 kills, also adding 28 digs. “And we knew we had to get pass serve in order to get a side out.

“We just had to keep fighting and keep going out there. Our life was on the line,” she added. “It was a do-or-die situation out there, so we kept playing and didn’t let up.”

Huron took charge of an evenly-played first game after falling behind 19-16. An ace by Erin Blankenship and kill by Sydney Ward bookended a four-point rally to give the Tigers a 20-19 lead. They scored nine of the game’s final 12 points. Ward would finish 38-of-44 hitting with 12 kills, tying Wisehart, who was 41-0f-46, for the team lead.

Coldwater rebounded, turning a 14-9 lead into a dominating win in Game 2, scoring 11 of the final 12 points.

Despite giving up 10 of the last 13 points to lose in Game 3, Grendow made the hit of the game for the Tigers. Grendow, going for a save on the basketball baseline by the scorer’s table at nearly a 90 degree angle to net and five to 10 feet from the pole, managed to bump the ball around the poll over the net and to the floor on the Coldwater side to tie the game at 15.

“Honestly, I have no clue how I pulled that off,” Grendow joked. “I just threw my arm out there. I thought it was going to go way back on my own side, but then I just looked and it was in the court and they didn’t call it, then all I could think or say was ‘Wow!’”

Huron used a six-point spurt to pull away late in Game 4. Up 14-13 after the Cavaliers closed the gap, the Tigers used the run highlighted by kills from Gabriella Wood, Grendow, Olivia Lagando and two Lagando blocks to pull away.

“There were a lot of long rallies out there. It was pretty tiring,” Grendow said. “We wanted this win so much, though. We weren’t going to let anyone take it away from us.”

Grendow, Ward and Gabriella Wood — all seniors — were workers, combining for 93 digs. Ward led with 39 digs, followed by Grendow, then Wood’s 26. Gabriella Wood was also an incredible 145-of-147 setting with 43 assists.

“When we were playing well, we had more than one option setting,” coach Wood said. “Gabriella ran a lot tonight getting balls to set. It wasn’t our best ball-handling night. But Coldwater will do that to you. They’ll put you in scramble mode. They served us pretty well short and long, they moved us around, so it made it fough, but we survived.”

Huron reached the regional finals a year ago before falling to No. 1 unbeaten St. Henry, 25-20, 25-19, 25-21. That came a year after winning a fourth state title in 2014, something the Tigers are capable of again, but will have a tough time reaching, starting with Saturday’s match.

“Now we got our hands full with Highland,” coach Wood said. “They looked pretty good in beating Eastwood. It’ll be a different type of game than we had today. (Coldwater) was disciplined … they took their shots when they had them, but Highland has that No. 11 (outside hitter Ashton Terrill) and she’s going to bring it as much as she can.”