St. Paul sweeps way to regional finals

Special to the Register

ELIDA — It took St. Paul about 13 points to shake any long-trip nerves or jitters, but once they got rolling, the No. 2-ranked Flyers were hard to stop.

St. Paul made quick work of Antwerp, topping the Archers 25-10, 25-8, 25-8 in a Division IV regional semifinal at the Elida Fieldhouse on Wednesday.

"It's been four years since we've been here," St. Paul coach Nancy Miller said. "I think nerves (played a factor) and I think getting that first game under our belt was great. Once we did settle in, I felt like we were in control of the match."

The Flyers improve to 26-0 overall and will meet No. 3 McComb (25-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday in the finals. McComb defeated No. 4 Arlington in the night's first match, 25-18, 25-9, 25-21.

"They're a great mix of kids and they really push each other," said Miller of her team. "It's kind of fun to watch in practice. The way they push each other and go after each other, what you see on the floor is what you see in practice."

Antwerp (19-7) took a 5-4 lead in the opening game on a kill by Kaitlyn Hamman and tied the game at 6 later on a Flyers error. That's when St. Paul kicked it into another gear. The Flyers ran off 11 of the next 12 points, capped by a block from Kamryn Maxwell for a 17-7 lead.

The Archers got within 22-10 later, but kills from Meghan Hedrick and Halle Schoen, coupled with an error by Antwerp gave St. Paul the opening game.

"I think our strength all year has been our speed," Miller said. "I feel you could put me on rewind and I could say it again that I have five hitters that put the ball down at any point. The hitters did a great job and blocking tonight was exceptional. We've been working hard at it."

The momentum didn't stop there as the Flyers raced out to a 6-0 lead in the second game behind the serving of Kaeleigh Stang. An error by St. Paul briefly halted the run, but they won the next seven points for a 13-1 lead. A kill by Maxwell and one by Elyse Roth ended the game.

"They're undefeated for a reason and there's no doubt about that," Antwerp coach Paul Stoll. said. “I didn't see a weakness at all in any aspect of their game."

St. Paul repeated its early game efforts in Game 3. The Flyers again put away any doubt of an Antwerp comeback away as they opened up a 6-0 lead behind Stang's serving. The Archers got a pair of kills by Rachel Williamson, but St. Paul was just too much. The Flyers won nine of 10 points for a 18-3 lead. They ended the third game the way they did the first two, as a kill by Maxwell, a kill by Hedrick, and a block by Hedrick ended the match in just 50 minutes.

"We just wanted to come down and do the best we could,” he added. “We knew what we were facing," Stoll said. "There's nothing really special you can do in volleyball. You just have to do what got you here and we tried, but they did everything well. They passed, they blocked, they had aces, and they had the complete-team effort."

Hedrick paced the Flyers with 13 kills and seven blocks while Stang had 23 digs and served 22 points. Maxwell finished with seven kills, Ashley Painley served 10 points to go with six kills, and Lauren Chandler served 10 points. The catalyst, Rachel Bleile had 31 assists.

"I think my kids were focused in on what we had to do," Miller said. "They're working hard and want a trip to the final four. I think we're focused in on what they want to accomplish."

The Flyers will face McComb for a second time this season. St. Paul topped the Panthers, 25-16, 25-14, in the championship match of the Sidney Lehman Invitational back on Sept. 3rd.

"We played them at the beginning of the year and I know they have changed their lineup some," said Miller of the Panthers. "I think the biggest thing is for us to take care of ourselves and use our speed. Hopefully that blocking will be there again on Saturday and I think we need to step on the floor and take care of ourselves."