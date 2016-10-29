Huron wins another district championship

Leading 25-24 in Game 3 after a tip from Addie Wisehart, Mohawk thought Blankenship didn't get to the ball and the Warriors were caught unaware as Huron (23-2), the No. 2-ranked team in Div. III, advanced to Thursday's regional semifinal against Div. III No. 3 Coldwater (22-4) with a 25-20, 25-18, 26-24 win.

"It's a bizarre way to end a match," Huron coach Don Wood said. "I hate for anybody to end the season on something crazy happening — I didn't see the play, I couldn't tell if she got it or not.

"It was nice to see that our girls were going to keep their composure and just make the play — had the confidence in each other to make the play… I think they would have carried the confidence over whether they won or lost that game," he added of his team. "So good stuff coming out of it definitely."

Huron jumped out to a 5-0 lead in Game 1 and never trailed as they took the set, 25-20. The Tigers led by as many as eight as an ace from Blankenship gave them an 18-10 lead, but Mohawk didn’t back down. The Warriors pulled to within three points down the stretch (23-20), but Mohawk's Kaylee Ward hit the ball into the net to make it 24-20 and the Tigers won the game as Mohawk deflected Alli Grendow's serve out of bounds.

"Beating a team like Mohawk, who absolutely would not back down — they had opportunities to back down and they kept playing and battling," Wood said. "They made every game — they put themselves in it, gave themselves a chance. Definitely give them a lot of credit and give my kids a lot of credit for keeping their composure and getting the job done."

While the second set ended with a bigger margin than the first (25-18), it started off much closer, as the teams stayed even early on, with Mohawk tying the game 11-11 on Addie Thiery's serve.

But Huron took control after that, pulling away 14-11 with Sterett serving. The Warriors got no closer than a three-point margin for the final score.

"A lot of it's the coach," Wood said of Mohawk's perseverance. "And Eric (Hoover) is a real positive guy with his girls and they're always well-coached and they have the right mental attitude. When our kids play each other, you can always expect a pretty good match. Regardless of records or rankings or any of that stuff, it's always going to be a good match."

The third game was the closest yet, as the Warriors pulled even twice down the stretch at 23 and 24 before Blankenship's late somersaulting defensive play and Sterett's game-winner gave Huron the match.

Wood called a timeout with the game tied at 23 and out of it, the Tigers took a 24-23 lead on a kill from Sydney Ward.

"Relax," Wood said of what he said to the girls in the timeout. "Give yourself a good option. And Gabriella picked a good option in Syd Ward to get that kill. It was really pretty calm.

"We need more games like this — and we're getting them in the tournament, obviously," he added. "Because throughout the season, we didn't necessarily get this type of match. We were either getting beat up pretty good in some fashion or it was the other way around. So this can do nothing but help us going forward and of course as everyone knows the No. 1 objective is just to advance right now, so that was accomplished and I saw improvement, so I'm happy."

Sterett was 16 for 17 serving for the Tigers, while Ward finished 9 for 9, Blankenship was 10 for 11 with three aces and Wisehart finished 12 for 13 with two aces.

Gabriella Wood was 68-of-71 setting with 26 assists and 10 digs, while Wisehart was 19-of-23 hitting with 10 kills and four blocks. Ward was 13-of-15 hitting with eight kills and nine digs, while Olivia Lagando was 13 for 16 with seven kills and Grendow was 15 for 18 with five kills and 11 digs.

Pressure cooker

With the win Saturday, Huron wins its 19th district championship in program history, 17 of which were with Coach Wood at the helm. With four state titles in program history, the Tigers come into each season with high goals and higher pressure.

"They set the goals pretty high every year and they're halfway there right now to their goal," Wood said. "It can also be a curse, because they come in — they start August with a big weight on their back whether we graduate eight seniors or no seniors and have everybody back — it doesn't matter, it's going to come back to that's the same objective — and that's to extend our season long and win our conference, that's always up there for our kids.

"Our kids play with a lot of pressure — because of those lofty goals and a little bit of history pushing those goals," he added. "Sometimes it's unfair to different groups of kids, but this group has played with an immense amount of pressure because they have a lot kids back from last year and they've handled it so well. And not only from outside sources are they getting the pressure, they get the pressure from me as well. Especially an experienced group. I've referred to myself as the grumpy old man many times and there's a reason. There's a method to my madness."

Family celebration

Gabriella Wood came up to her dad during the postgame interview, grabbed the hand he had closed around his latest district medal and fist bumped it.

"What are you doing?" Coach Wood asked her, mid-interview.

"Everyone else is saying ‘hi’ to their parents, so..." she responded.

Wood said that getting to see the group succeed during his daughter's senior season has made it extra special for him.

"You got a different group of kids and they get to enjoy it, some of them for the first time, and each time it's always fun for them," he said of the postseason success. "I enjoy watching them go through that. And my daughter's senior year, for me, personally it's special in that sense, but they're all special."

Up next

There will be a regional semifinal matchup between the Division III No. 2 and No. 3 team as the Tigers take on Coldwater at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Millbury Lake High School.

The Cavaliers defeated St. Henry in five games Saturday to advance.

Mohawk, meanwhile, ends the season with a 20-5 record.