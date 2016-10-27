Unbeaten St. Paul wins district title

But given her road to Thursday's huge showdown between the Lady Flyers and Buckeye Central — who combined had just one loss between them — this one meant more than the others.

Painley had 15 kills, three blocks, served 10 points and had two aces as No. 2 St. Paul (25-0) blasted No. 11 Buckeye Central (23-2) in three dominating games, 25-15, 25-18, 25-12.

With the win, the Lady Flyers will face Antwerp (19-6) in a regional semifinal match at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Elida High School.

A year ago, Painley tore ligaments in her ankle in a gruesome, stomach-turning injury that ended her season two weeks before the state tournament began. She was in a boot for six weeks and couldn't do any athletic activities for 10 weeks.

“It was really hard to sit out with Meghan (Hedrick) last year and watch our team play without us, but we had a goal all year to win the conference and make it out of the district this season,” Painley said. “My team really gave me a lot of confidence tonight and helped me out a lot, because I haven't played in this match in two years.”

Thursday's win was St. Paul's 10 th district title in program history — all dating back to 2002. It was the ninth time in 10 seasons the Lady Flyers played Buckeye Central at the district level, and the fifth time it was for the title.

“It's so great to be a part of this program, we work so hard every day in the spring and summer and it's so worth it to come play every match with Coach (Nancy) Miller and this team,” Painley said. “Honestly, I wouldn't be the same player without Coach Miller and my teammates. We are so blessed to play with each other.”

Despite the combined records of 47-1 entering the match, it played out with little drama. St. Paul quickly jumped out to a 16-9 lead in Game 1, and the Buckettes drew no closer than four points the rest of the way in a 25-15 win.

In Game 2, St. Paul scored the first five points and led 9-3 after an ace by Hedrick. It was smooth sailing from there, as B.C. drew no closer than six points the rest of the way in a 25-18 St. Paul win.

The third game began back-and-forth for a bit, as Buckeye Central kept it tied through the first eight points each. But an ace from setter Rachel Bleile sparked an 8-0 scoring run for the Lady Flyers, which included two big kills from Painley and Hedrick.

Leading 17-11, Painley then rose up between two defenders at the middle of the net and slammed down a thunderous kill that brought the St. Paul faithful roaring to their feet. It was a formality from there, as the Lady Flyers put away the sweep with a 25-12 win.

“Ashley was huge tonight, having that big swing on that right side like we do, she was just phenomenal tonight,” Miller said. “Tonight was way better than Tuesday (3-0 win vs. Monroeville). I felt like we were just off. We spent a lot of time yesterday and even today before we came working on that mental aspect of our game a little bit, and I think it paid off. We were much more prepared to play the match tonight than we were Tuesday.”

St. Paul got another balanced attack at the net, a reoccurring theme for the Lady Flyers this season. After Painley's 15 kills, Hedrick had 14 with three blocks, Tess Lepley had nine (three blocks) and Halle Schoen added seven.

“It's a tribute to those kids and their hard work and what they put into the offseason and weight room,” Miller said of her front row. “The way we jump, the way they use their speed to cover the net, and I think Rachel can set any one of those kids — and they are capable of putting the ball down.

“I know I feel like I've said it after every match, but our strength at the net is awesome right now,” she added. “And our back row puts us in that position by giving Rachel a great pass. Kaeleigh Stang, Halle and Lauren Chandler, the defense they played tonight was outstanding.”

Stang — a Kent State recruit — had 24 digs to go with 16 points and three aces serving. Bleile finished with 43 assists, 14 digs and served eight points.

While it is district title No. 10 — it's also the first in five years for St. Paul, which suffered setbacks in the 2012 district final to B.C., and the past three seasons against Monroeville.

“These seniors, it's been a huge goal for them,” Miller said. “They've stepped up their leadership, because I don't think it came necessarily natural to them. They have worked very hard in becoming great leaders on the floor for us.

“The overall success, it's a lot of things,” she added. “It's the kids believing in the program, and it starts when it's January and they go in the weight room four days a week. These kids sacrifice a lot, they play JO ... they just believe in what it takes to play at a higher level.”